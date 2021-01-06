NBC Sports Announces 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Telecast Schedule Season Begins at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sat., Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 6, 2021 – NBC Sports and Feld Motor Sports have announced the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross telecast schedule, as NBC Sports will present all 17 Supercross stops in 2021, highlighted by live coverage of all Supercross Heats, Last Chance Qualifiers and Main Events across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock Premium.



Peacock Premium will offer a comprehensive one-stop-shop package of events that will include Supercross qualifiers and races live and on-demand replays without commercial interruption.



The Supercross 2021 season one-hour preview special will air Saturday, Jan. 9, at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, featuring appearances from reigning Supercross Champion Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia and Zach Osborne as they prepare for the gate to drop in Houston. Encore presentations of the program will be presented on Sunday, Jan. 10, at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Monday, Jan. 11, at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.



NBC Sports’ 2021 Supercross race action begins with the season opener from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 16, live at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN, marking the first time the series will begin the season outside of California in 25 years.



Veteran NBC Sports motorsports commentators Leigh Diffey and Todd Harris will handle play-by-play duties for this season’s Supercross coverage. They’ll be joined by five-time Supercross champion and seven-time premiere class Motocross champion Ricky Carmichael, host and former racer Daniel Blair, and reporter Will Christien.



The 2021 season will culminate with the season finale from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, May 1, at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with an encore presentation airing on Sunday, May 2, on NBC at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Monster Energy Supercross is part of NBC Sports’ “Home of Motorsports” programming throughout 2021, spanning NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, Mecum Auctions, the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, MotoGP, Monster Jam, American Flat Track, Dakar Rally, and more. For more information about the 2021 Supercross season, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

Below is the complete 2021 Monster Energy Supercross telecast schedule: