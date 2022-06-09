All You Need to Know for Round 2 in Drumheller

15 minute Sprint Motos this weekend,

be sure to check out the schedule below!

Links for MRC Membership’s & Registration below,

Round 2 is here, be sure to pre-register below for

250 Pro, 450 Pro, Thor WMX & FXR Premix

Registration expires Thursday at 11:59pm EST before the event.

**Late registrations at the track will be charged an extra $50.00**

Tickets/Passes for next two Western rounds available now to purchase online. Including Weekend passes, save time and buy now instead of waiting in line at the gates.

**ALL Ticket Sales will be purchased online**

For Credential questions please email kyle@jetwerx.ca

Where to Watch?

﻿Download and subscribe to our NEW App RYDE TV

Catch all the racing LIVE every weekend Including FXR Premix, Thor WMX, 250 Pro & 450 Pro

Tap Ryde TV below too Download The app Today!!

Click HERE for all Important links including

2022 MRC/Triple Crown Memberships, National Registration, access to live scoring, RYDE TV & more