Never Say Can’t: The Brice Cook Story

By Billy Rainford

I was standing 20 feet from Bruce Cook in Hamilton when his crash happened. I looked away and focused on the horrified look on his friend Jolene Van Vugt’s face. It was a moment I will never forget.

It’s amazing to see that Bruce has moved on and done it with his trademark smile on his face.