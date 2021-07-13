SSR TLD GasGas Signs Ryan Derry to Fill In

SSR TLD GasGas Signs Ryan Derry to Fill In

By Billy Rainford

After #20 Logan Leitzel and the SSR TLD GasGas team decided Logan should take the time necessary to heal his nagging injuries, Steve Simms was forced to look for a replacement rider for the MC450.

They have just signed Toronto, Ontario, racer #26 Ryan Derry to race the remainder of the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals, starting this weekend at Round 5 at Sand Del Lee just outside Ottawa.

Here’s the Press Release:

We are happy to the announce that Ryan Derry will be filling in for Logan Leitzel on the TLD GasGas SSR MC450F. Ryan will be lining up this weekend at San Del Lee for rounds 5 and the rest of the Triple Crown Series. Lets Go Racing!

