New Justin Barcia Fast AND Likeable

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by GasGas Canada

#51 Justin Barcia.

Mark (or mock) my words, this new path Justin Barcia is on could see him becoming one of the most popular riders of all time.

This new Justin who laughs about his aggressive riding while landing on the podium consistently this season has earned a 2-year contract extension with the Red Bull TLD GasGas team and gained him thousands of new fans.

Justin was 2nd in Atlanta.

After finishing 2nd at the Atlanta Supercross, he took the microphone and interviewed Chase Sexton at the press conference while making fun of us media types, and it came off hilarious.

Probie Barcia is fast AND likeable. The future is in his hands.