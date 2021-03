US Sprint Enduro Results | Tyler Medaglia

US Sprint Enduro Results | Tyler Medaglia

Round 1 of the 2021 US Sprint Enduro Series took place Saturday and Sunday at GTR Complex in Gaston, South Carolina.

Tyler Medaglia was on the line and took 6th place on Day 1.

US Sprint Enduro

2021 Round 1 – GTR COMPLEX DAY 1

Day 2 was shorter and Tyler finished 5th.

Full results can be found HERE.

ROUND 2: MARCH 20 – 21 DONALDS, SC (Shoals MX)