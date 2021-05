New Schedule to be Announced | Inside X Wednesday

New Schedule to be Announced | Inside X Wednesday

With COVID-19 restrictions still directing how business and travel can be done here in Canada, Jetwerx will be announcing the new, updated Canadian Triple Crown Series schedule Wednesday night on the InsideX show.

It looks like we’ll be running a similar schedule to 2020 with some changes. Stay tuned…

Catch the show at 8:00pm ET on Fox Sports Racing.