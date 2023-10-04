New SCOTT Off-Road Collection Is Out Now!

New SCOTT Off-Road Collection Is Out Now!

SCOTT Sports is excited to announce the launch of our all-new 2024 Off-road collection.

With cool and modern new designs, colorways and graphics throughout, this collection is guaranteed to keep your style on point on the track or trail.

Whether you ride occasionally for fun or race your heart out every weekend, SCOTT shares your passion for motocross and the constant striving for progression and victory. Whatever you do just remember: There’s no shortcuts!

The Prospect goggle continues to bethe choice of pro riders around the world. With a full range of awesome new designs and colorways, the new 2024 goggle range from SCOTT offers something for everyone and will be sure to turn heads when you line up at the start gate.

The Prospect is available in AMP, Light Sensitive, WFS and Enduro options.

With a full re-design of SCOTT’s premium line of motocross gear, the all-new Podium Pro jersey and pants is packed full of innovative features and state-of -the-art materials. Designed for riders that demand the best, this lightweight, athletic fitting MX kit will keep you comfortable lap after lap. To complement the new Podium Pro gear, SCOTT has also launched a new Podium Pro glove for 2024, that is the most technically advanced motocross glove SCOTT has produced.

With a fit that is second to none and advanced ventilation throughout, the new Podium Pro glove will provide all the control and comfort you need in the most demanding of conditions. To complete the look we have selected styles of gloves that you can pair perfectly to match either your gear or your goggles!

And to go under this great new gear, there is also a new range of technical SCOTT knee brace socksin multiple color options to suit all styles.

SCOTT’s range of D3O® protectorssets new standards in off-road protection and offers users maximum safety with its choice of Level 1 and Level 2 chest and back protectors. The revolutionary soft ventilated D3O® plate design offers fully certified levels of safety and maximum freedom of movement, whilst simultaneously providing greatly increased airflow to the body. Whether you ride motocross, supercross, adventure or enduro – we have the right body protection for you.