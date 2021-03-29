Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross

By Jacqueline Ross

Greetings, humans.

As a kid I always loved going to Chinese buffets for sweet and sour chicken and fortune cookies. Not much has changed. Except, my interpretation of the fortune in the cookies. This one particularly piqued my interest.

What happens when you do wish to see the best in others, give them your best, only to have them show you the real version of who they actually are? This 3D version may differ from your “wishing” perspective. Does one leave on the rose-colored glasses and continue to “wish” to see something different?

Friendships, relationships, heck, any type of “ships” are an integral part of life. I believe each person that comes into our life has something to teach us about ourselves and we, in turn, have something to give back to them.

Not everyone who enters your life is meant to go along for the entire journey. Times change. Moons have phases. Seasons change and so do people.

As Buddha once said, “There are three things that can not be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.”

Clean your lenses,

Jacqueline