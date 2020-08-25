Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross | August

By Jacqueline Ross

Greetings, Humans!

I take early morning walks almost every day. Sometimes they take place a little later than others and I’m not cruising the streets till around 7 a.m. At that time in the morning, the cars are always whizzing by. People are on the way to work, dropping their kids off at school, heading to the gym, or on their way to get that cup of coffee so they can really get the day going. Who knows where the people are going, but they’ve definitely got somewhere of importance to be.

Recently, I started waving and smiling at everyone who passes by me in their car. Some people wave back while a few smile and wave. Heck, I’ve even witnessed the kids in the back seat roll down there windows, shout out, “Hi!” and wave! That is pretty cool! Though I’ve had a few cars that just look and shoot me a glare. The look on their face is ones of angst. I can

only imagine what their inner dialogue must be playing out:

”Why is this person walking so happy? I’m on my way to work and she needs to get out of the road. Shoot, I left my coffee at home. Ugh, here we go again. I really hate Mondays. I’m going to be late again, oh well…” etc, etc…

Are you caught up in the rat race or are you grateful you woke up and have the opportunity to make today the best day of your life? The more challenges and circumstances that I am personally overcoming I am now seeing life through yet another colored lens. It’s not the circumstance or the challenge that determines whether we succeed or fail, it’s our response to

how we decide to face them.

Can you imagine what Helen Keller went through being blind and deaf her entire life? Despite the overwhelming odds, she managed to have courage and a determined spirit to make such an impact on the world helping

people. She became an inspiration, not only for the blind and deaf community, but for all of mankind.

So the next time you’re dealt an unfavorable set of cards, how will you play your hand? Get better or get bitter. Die young or keep trying. The choice is yours.

In the words of Ms. Keller,

‘Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.”

Appreciatively,

Jacqueline