Video | Intermediate Battle at Gopher Dunes Amateur Day

By Billy Rainford

Check out some racing action in the Intermediate class on Amateur Day at the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Gopher Dunes.

#146 Tanner Scott (ON), #574 Charles Charlton (BC), #174 Zane Mellafont (BC), and #474 Hunter Vaughan (NS) put on a great show.