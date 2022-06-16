Podcast | William Crete Talks about Racing the First 3 2022 AMA Pro MX Nationals

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada

We talk with #430 William Crete from Quebec who just raced the first 3 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championships of the 2022 season at Fox Raceway, Hangtown, and Lakewood.

