Podcast | William Crete Talks about Racing the First 3 2022 AMA Pro MX Nationals
By Billy Rainford
We talk with #430 William Crete from Quebec who just raced the first 3 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championships of the 2022 season at Fox Raceway, Hangtown, and Lakewood.
Spotify:
SoundCloud:
Find this and all of our other podcasts on your favourite platform at the Direct Motocross page, and don’t forget to SUBSCRIBE.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.