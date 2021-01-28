Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross – January 2021

By Jacqueline Ross

Greetings, Humans!

I like to think I could pass for the Energizer Bunny’s sister. Everyday I’m revved up and ready to go get it, and I barely drink any coffee! If I do, it’s half-caf! Some of us naturally have the personality of a crackhead, and need to monitor our caffeine consumption! To me, everyday might as well be a new year filled with adventure and excitement! Bring it on, world! Though sometimes I get so caught up in my thriving life, helping others, and the outside world that I put myself in the back seat. I forget that I, too, am human, and at some point my batteries are going to need to be recharged or replaced. Shout out to my fellow empaths.

In order to get a different result, one must do something different. Change was knocking on my door, I opened it and welcomed its uncomfortableness. For the time being, I decided I would start by logging out of all social media platforms. Bye to Instagram, so long Facebook, and much later Hinge (an online dating app). Okay, okay, I’m guilty! Really though, where are the real men hiding these days? Anyhoo, back to my digital detox!

The first day it was quite comical. Before I headed to the track to teach, I got my workout in and started meal prepping. Chef Ro (that’s my alter ego for cooking) was killing it in the kitchen. All four stove burners were occupied sautéeing different vegetables, a pork loin roast was in the crock pot, and I was in the process of mixing up a batter for baked oatmeal bars. Hold up, pause the production! I’ve got to document and share this Michelin-star food moment to my story on Instagram!

I literally picked up my phone four different times during my two-hour meal prepping window! I opened the app, only to be welcomed by the ”Log In” screen.

Jokes on you, Jacqueline. You disconnected yourself. Le sigh, but I realized I was in need of this vanishing act. No more passing the little free time that I have with mindless scrolling and being caught up in a low level minutiae of someone else’s life.

Even in solitude, one is connected to all things.

Think about it. Anytime we log into these apps, it robs us of the present moment and focus of what is currently happening in our own lives. We used to have to sit down to a computer to access the world wide web, now we never leave it. Most people have their cell phones glued to their hip or their fingertips. I understand, maybe your profession requires it, but one still has to be aware of when it’s time to log out from cyberspace.

Over the last few weeks, I’ve enjoyed my newfound solitude. The other day, while exploring a new nature trail in the woods, I had a few experiences of my own from the book, Walden – Even in solitude, one is connected to all things. If you know, you know.

Recharged, regrouped, and refocused.

Jacqueline