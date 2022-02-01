Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross | January

By Jacqueline Ross

Greetings, Humans!

Happy 2022! Now is it Twenty-Two-Two or do you say it as Twenty-Twenty-Two? Hope the new year so far has been filled with everything you’ve envisioned, and if not I hope you have had the strength to keep moving forward toward your goals. I know I have.

Speaking of goals, one of my own personal goals has been to make an impact on the world, especially on the life of a child. To get a little more personal and specific here, in grade school, I always remember coming back from winter or summer break and having the teacher give a writing assignment about something that you did over the break that was fun, memorable, and exciting. When I started coaching 7 years ago I remember saying to my dad, “One of my all-time goals is to have one of these kids write about an experience that they had with me training for a school assignment.”

Well, when I received a text from one of my student’s moms the other day I was brought to tears. This particular child is someone I’ve worked with for a little over a year. She was barely able to make it around the track without having to take her feet off the pegs. Now, she stands up, attacks, charges, and is even jumping!

Receiving this message could not have come at a better time. People tell me that I’m inspiring and motivating, but what they don’t realize is they are too. Anytime we interact with another human it’s an exchange of our energy, time, thoughts, and presence.

Everybody always wants to see the big picture, yet it’s always those little tiny pieces that make up the masterpiece. The day-to-day effort. How you show up for yourself and the world makes a difference. Even when times get tough, I truly believe we are exactly where we need to be.

I am so blessed and honored to be part of your journey, Ellie. Thank you for the inspiration.

All about the details,

Jacqueline