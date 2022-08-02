Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross – July 2022

By Jacqueline Ross

Greetings, Humans!

This column is going to be short and sweet like a pack of fruit-flavored Mentos! This month I’ve been overwhelmed with the feeling of gratitude and now have a new understanding of what the word “community” actually means.

Earlier this month, I spent some time in Peru with 23 strangers. Nervous? Of course. But I had a deep knowing that I was exactly where I was suppose to be. The country is amazing; the jungle is beyond your wildest dreams, and the Peruvian culture is fascinating.

By the end of the retreat, I witnessed what pure joy and happiness really look like. Also, I got to see how people that live with less actually

have more and those 23 “strangers” turned into extended family members from all over the world.

I always thought the word “community” meant a small neighborhood. Public school graduate here! I never realized what “community” actually was until I paused, opened my eyes, and realized I have one in my life – a group of humans who share similar beliefs and values.

Fast forward to this week. Flow with J-Ro‘s, 3-Day “Greatest Summer Camp of All Time” took place at Mesa Motocross Park. With the help and support of some amazing companies, we were able to give even more to the lil homies and create memories that will be remembered for a lifetime. I

recall a time back in January of 2017 where I advertised for my first two-hour, Saturday motocross school…No one signed up or showed up. Good thing I didn’t give up on my dream, eh?

Pause, take a breath, and be thankful. Believe in yourself, believe in others, and believe in a better tomorrow.

As my guy, Rumi said it best, “Be grateful for whoever comes, for each has been sent as a guide from beyond.”

In awe,

Jacqueline