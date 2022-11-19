Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross – November 2022

Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross – November 2022

By Jacqueline Ross

Greetings, Humans.

I recall two years ago, when I wrote one of my columns about the values of what it took to achieve my black belt in karate at age 12. I also remember the photo that went along with the column. It was of Rudy Waller (my friend, trainer, and Pro SX Racer) and myself. Little did I know that he was going to make an appearance at my black belt ceremony. I never forgot how special and cool I felt. It was like back in the day, walking up to the pencil sharpener at school to sharpen your pencil, but more importantly to show off your new outfit and kicks! Haha.

12-year-old Jacqueline Ross with Rudy Waller.

Fast forward more than 20 years…

Now, I have the opportunity to show up for two of my little homies as Rudy did for me. Allow me to introduce, Alejandro Pelobello and Giancarlo Pelobello (The Pepper Boys, as I like to call them).

A little background on the Pepper boys…

Alejandro is 10 years old, rips around on a Husky 65, and Giancarlo is 8 and shreds on a Cobra 50. These two bros are filled with enthusiasm, life, light, and are always so eager to listen and learn. They are a joy to teach and be around. Their spirits shine from within.

Last week, The Pepper Boys competed in the American Junior Karate League Open tournament in Miami, Florida. You better believe I was going to be in the building!

As I crutched from my car and into the arena, I was overcome with nostalgia. It was an emotional experience that I did not expect to have and didn’t know I needed. I thought about some of the values that I learned from karate: integrity, self-discipline, and perseverance; how those have shaped me into the person I am today. Also, how I’ve walked in both sets of shoes – the student and now the teacher. Life is so surreal and I will always be a student of life’s teachings.

Jacqueline with the Pepper Boys in 2022.

It was such a blast to be at the tournament and supporting Alejandro, Giancarlo, and their little bro, Marcello Pelobello. The Pepper Boys kept it spicy and brought home a few gold, silver, and bronze medals. I left the tournament feeling so inspired and hopeful. I was overwhelmed with gratitude and renewed faith for my life, journey, and my current season – the healing of my knee. The dots somehow connected for me in that moment – I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be and this is how my path is meant to unfold.

Turns out Maya Angelou was right, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

Pay it forward,

Jacqueline

PS Good luck to everyone at Mini O’s!