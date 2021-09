Black and White People Photos from Triple Crown Supercross

By Billy Rainford

To quote John Cusak from Sixteen Candles, “Wait, black and white. It would capture the moment so nicely. Ohh.”

Here are a bunch of photos that are somehow more emotive when given the black and white treatment. These are from Rounds 3 and 4 of the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series Supercross at Gopher Dunes.