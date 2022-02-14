Olivia and Mitch Goheen at Fox Raceway | A Family that Rides Together…

Olivia and Mitch Goheen at Fox Raceway | A Family that Rides Together…

By Billy Rainford

Olivia and Mitch Goheen at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

As I was trying to make the most of my last day here in Southern California, I decided to head over to Fox Raceway in Pala, California, one final time to see what was going on.

When I got there, I could see that the main track was being watered and worked on but no one was riding it. Everyone who was there to ride MX was on the smaller track. There were a few people on the SX track, but I wasn’t heading over there just yet.

As I was pestering Mike Emery while he was setting up for a photo shoot with Josh Hansen, I saw Mitch Goheen pull in in his Sprinter van. He headed over to the MX parking so I gave him a few minutes and headed that way.

Mitch spinning laps on the small track at Fox Raceway.

Mitch lives in Huntington Beach and is riding motos to get ready for his goal to race the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series this summer.

Olivia ready to hit the track. And that’s Spode the Dog on the left.

When I got over there, I saw that Mitch’s sister, Olivia Goheen, was with him and she was dressed and ready to ride, too.

Olivia watching Mitch ride. That’s him on the far left of the photo.

Olivia just moved down to California and rents a place not far from where Mitch is calling home. She represents some athletes, like Jesse Kirchmeyer, and runs her Instagram page, Olivia’s Odyssey. She hasn’t been on a bike in a long time and wasn’t really feeling like having me take photos of her on the track. Of course, you know I snapped a few anyway.

Olivia giving me the international symbol for, “Yes, please take more photos of me...”

I’ve traveled to the Mini O’s in Florida with Mitch and his dad, Dan Goheen, so these photos and this little story are more for their parents’ benefit than anything else. You can guarantee they’re at home waiting for any information they can get, since both kids are now 3000 miles from home.

Great to see you guys.

Good luck with everything you guys have going on down here.