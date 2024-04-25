Video | 2024 Gopher Dunes AMO Pro Am | 30 Pro Riders Show Up to Race
Video coverage from the 2024 True North Motorsports AMO Ontario Provincial Motocross Championships Round 1 Pro Am motos at Gopher Dunes.
By Billy Rainford
Race coverage of all 3 15:00 motos from the first race of the season of the 2024 True North Motorsports AMO Ontario Provincial Championships (OPC) Pro Am motos at Gopher Dunes.
Over 30 pro riders showed up to race the sand track that will host Round 4 of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals in July.
Sunday, April 21, 2024.
