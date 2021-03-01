On the Radar | #511 Parie Dagere | Yamaha Motor Canada

By Billy Rainford

Name: Parie Dagere

Age: 16

Hometown: Kamloops, BC

School and Grade: Grade 11, ValleyView Secondary in Kamloops

Number: 511

Bike: 2021 YZ250f and 2019 YZ450f Race

Club or Series: Future West, MRC

Classes: 250 Int, Open Int

#511 Parie Dagere from Kamloops, BC is ‘On the Radar.’ | Photo supplied

How did you get started riding and racing?

I started off racing BMX at 6 years old and did that for a couple of years. Watching Supercross on TV, that’s what got me onto dirt bikes and wanting one. I got a small dirt bike to ride at the farm and that bike definitely started the love of riding.

Then when I was 13 I started racing. My first race was the Big Kahuna in Kamloops but it was more of an Enduro type race but I was hooked and haven’t looked back.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

When I first started riding my favourite bike was a CRF150r and I saw a kid on YouTube that had this number (#511) and he had a really aggressive riding style like I liked. I decided that was going to be my number when I started racing.

The 11th grade student took titles in 250 and Open Junior in 2020. | Photo supplied

What’s your favourite subject in school?

My favourite class is P.E. I love being active every day and then Math is probably my strongest class at school.

What is your favourite track and why?

Whispering Pines in Kamloops. We are lucky to have a National track in my hometown. The track is awesome and they are always working on it and adding to it. Sage (Deverell) and the team that maintain the track did a great job in 2020 to keep it open and actually get some races going.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

I’d say my all-time favourite rider is James Stewart. He was one of the riders that got me into riding by watching him racing Supercross on TV and him being the first African American Champion.

Parie looks up to Shawn Maffenbeier and says James Stewart is his all-time favourite rider. | Photo supplied

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Shawn Maffenbeier. It’s pretty cool to see a Kamloops local in the Triple Crown series. I’ve done a few schools with Shawn and he is a really personable guy, easy to talk to, and will help you out with anything at the track.

How did your 2020 season go? Did you meet your expectations?

I’d say it went pretty good. Not as good as it could have been with a DNF due to bike failure, but still managed to get the 250 Junior and Open Junior Overall Championships by a pretty good points gap. I was aiming for top 3 overall in both so I’d say I crushed those goals.

What are your winter plans?

To stay healthy and get into the gym so I’m strong for when I start riding in the spring. I do lots of snowboarding and skiing and tons of riding pit bikes in the snow.

What are your goals for next season, and what do you think it’s going to take to reach them?

My goals are to get top 4 overall in 250 and Open Intermediate and to try and qualify for a Pro National this year. To get there I’m going to have to do a lot of on and off the bike training this spring.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

In Moto I’d say last year when I won the 250 Junior and Open Junior Championships.

Watch for Parie in 2021 as he makes the move to the Intermediate classes. | Photo supplied

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

I like the competitive part of it and getting to see all my friends that I’ve met through racing that live far away. I also love the feeling when you ride to your best ability and get a great result. Not much beats that.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I like to be outside and ride pit bikes or mountain bikes when there aren’t any races. I like training at the gym and some gaming when I have time.

Thank you for taking the time with us and good luck. Who would you like to thank?

Outlaw Motorsports, Whispering Pines MX Compound, GP Moto, FXR, Ride Engineering, Rekluse, Mongoose Machine, Mobius Braces, Atlas Brace, 100 %, Blud Lubricants, Century 21, Torc 1, Fuel, and Acceleration Fitness.