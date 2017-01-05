On the Radar | Jacob Carney

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Jacob Carney

Age: 7

Hometown: Caledon, ON

School and Grade: Creditview Public School – Grade 2

Number: 14

Bike: 2016 KTM 50, 2015 KTM 65

Race Clubs: Off-Road Ontario, WEC, MMRS

Classes: 2016 – PeeWee, 50Sr

How did you get started in racing?

My mom, dad, and brothers all race. It looked like fun, so I tried it too.

What is your favourite track and why?

Chestermans Indoor MX is fun! I like their jumps and the track changes every year. It was the first place I tried MX.

I also like RJ’s. I’ve only raced cross country there, I like their trails. Lots of whoops in them.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

I like Ryan Dungey the most. He is a great rider and he rides a KTM. He does big jumps!

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

I don’t know the Canadian MX Pros. At our races, the Pro I like is Brian Wojnarowski. He mostly is at the top. He has given me pointers when he has seen me riding.

Who is your hero?

My daddy. I love when he helps me.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

I hope to do more Motocross. I would like to get going on the 65.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

I have won Off-Road Ontario XC Peewee Championship 2 years in a row. Also, at my first motocross, I went 3-1 in my first motos.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

I like doing the big jumps. I also like getting to see all my dirt biking friends again.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I like to play with my friends. I like to play video games.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my mom and dad. Thank you to my brothers and sister for helping me, Platinum RV and Midas Orangeville for their support. Also, thank you to FXR Racing for help with the great gear.