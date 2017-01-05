On the Radar | Jacob Carney
By Jeff McConkey
Name: Jacob Carney
Age: 7
Hometown: Caledon, ON
School and Grade: Creditview Public School – Grade 2
Number: 14
Bike: 2016 KTM 50, 2015 KTM 65
Race Clubs: Off-Road Ontario, WEC, MMRS
Classes: 2016 – PeeWee, 50Sr
How did you get started in racing?
My mom, dad, and brothers all race. It looked like fun, so I tried it too.
What is your favourite track and why?
Chestermans Indoor MX is fun! I like their jumps and the track changes every year. It was the first place I tried MX.
I also like RJ’s. I’ve only raced cross country there, I like their trails. Lots of whoops in them.
Who is your favourite rider and why?
I like Ryan Dungey the most. He is a great rider and he rides a KTM. He does big jumps!
What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?
I don’t know the Canadian MX Pros. At our races, the Pro I like is Brian Wojnarowski. He mostly is at the top. He has given me pointers when he has seen me riding.
Who is your hero?
My daddy. I love when he helps me.
What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?
I hope to do more Motocross. I would like to get going on the 65.
What are your biggest accomplishments?
I have won Off-Road Ontario XC Peewee Championship 2 years in a row. Also, at my first motocross, I went 3-1 in my first motos.
What is your favourite part about going to the races?
I like doing the big jumps. I also like getting to see all my dirt biking friends again.
What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?
I like to play with my friends. I like to play video games.
Who would you like to thank?