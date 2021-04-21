On the Radar | Nathan Snelgrove | Presented by Troy Lee Designs

#158 Nathan Snelgrove is ‘On the Radar.’ | Bigwave photo

Name: Nathan Snelgrove

Age: 12

Hometown: Essex, Ontario

School and Grade: Holy Name Catholic School, Grade 6

Number: 158

Bike: Kawasaki KX85

Race Club or Series: AMO, AMA D14

Classes: 85cc (7-11), Supermni

Nate has moved up to the 85/Supermini classes for 2021. | Bigwave photo

How did you get started riding and racing?

I started riding when I was 3 years old in a little field near my house. After I learned how to ride and be in control I upgraded to tracks. My first race was in Michigan at a track called Portland Trail Riders. I was riding PW 50’s at the time and had a BLAST. I got 2nd (out of 2 riders) and was always trying to better myself and get first place.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first race number was 158. I chose 158 because the way it sounded was kinda funny to me, but it grew on me over time.

What’s your favourite subject in school?

My favourite subject in school is math. I like math because I am fairly good at it and understand it well.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track has to be Motopark. It is a hard pack, wide open track which are the main reasons I like it.

Nathan’s dad, Kyle Snelgrove, is OGs Optics and it’s never too early for Nathan to learn the Rider Rep ropes! | Bigwave photo

Who is your favourite rider and why?

My favourite rider is Zach Osborne. I like Zach because of 2017 Las Vegas SX, when he took out Joey Savatgy in the last corner for the title. Zach went down in the first corner and charged so hard to make his way up the field.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

I look up to Colton Facciotti because he is one of the most successful pro Canadian MX racers. He’s won 6 championships, and he even does my suspension. He loves helping people and always has a smile on his face!

Who is your hero?

My hero is Ricky Charmichael. He is the GOAT and has won many MX and SX titles in his time.

How did your 2020 season go? Did you meet your expectations?

My 2020 goals were to get to Lorettas, top 10 at Mini O’s, and win Walton TransCan. I broke my left collarbone early 2020 season and missed out on Lorettas and Walton TransCan. I did get to compete in Mini O’s later that year and earn an 11th place overall in MX. I think my season could have been way better, but you have to work with what you’ve got.

Nathan ripping it up with Pro rider Travis Barrette earlier this year. | Bigwave photo

What did you get up to over the winter?

I didn’t get up to too much this winter as COVID-19 struck, but I did get to go on a month-long trip down south to Florida and Georgia with my bud Dylan Rempel in November before Mini O’s!

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

This year my goals are to win Walton TransCan in the 85cc (7-11) class and to get #1 in the AMO provincial series. To reach my goals I am going to need to stay healthy all year, and put in some heavy training.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

My biggest accomplishments are making it to Loretta Lynn’s 2 years in a row in 2018 and 2019. I earned several top 10’s at Mini O’s and I also finished 2nd overall in the 50cc class at the Walton TransCan.

Watch for him on the line and at the front of the pack in 2021. | Bigwave photo

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

My favourite part about going to the races is hanging out with my friends and family. I also enjoy racing because it feels so good to go fast.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

When I’m not racing, I enjoy playing soccer and football with my friends, hanging out with my family, and playing video games.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank Hudson’s Motorcycles Team Green Kawasaki Canada, PRMX Race Team, OGs Optics, D&D Moto Products, HMX Moto Co. SSS Suspension, Motovate Lifestyle, Hall Race Fuel, Renegade Fuels, MD Distribution, Laporte Designs, Steve Simms Racing Pirelli Tires, Bell Helmets, Mika Metals USA, My Physical trainer Chad Hussey, The Rempels, Guenthers, Thomas Redekop and Kenzzie Hennessy for the use of their practice tracks over the last few years. Also, my mom, dad and brothers! Thank you all.