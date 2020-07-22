Out of the Blue | #386 Jolie Jennings | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Presented by Schrader’s

Name: Jolie Raine Jennings

Date of Birth: November 17, 2005

Hometown: Gorrie, Ontario

School/Grade or Occupation: F.E. Madill high school, grade 10

Race Number: 386

Bike: 2016 Yamaha YZ85

Race Club: AMO, TVR, Triple Crown Series

Classes: Ladies B, Ladies 9 – 16

This week, we feature #386 Jolie Jennings from Gorrie, Ontario. | MJ Photography photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My younger brother, River Jennings. I used to flag for his races when I was 11. I told my dad I could beat these boys racing, and I already had a Suzuki RM65. I signed up for the next weekend of racing and fell in love with the sport.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy?

Exercise well, try to stay in shape, hang out with friends, and swim/bridge jumping…normal kid things. In the winter time I snowboard.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

As a female rider, we get a lot of respect and praise for doing what we love, but to compete with other male riders there is a definite difference in ability and skill. Only obstacle I see is our own physical ability.

Jolie’s all-time favourite rider is Jolene Van Vugt. | MJ Photography photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

Jolene Van Vugt.

What is your favourite track and why?

Motopark. The track offers great corners and berms, the jumps are forgiving, the track is always maintained well, and I feel most confident on my bike when racing there.

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

I don’t ever want to miss any motocross event. No matter the league or series there are so many amazing like-minded people. Even if I’m not racing I do my best to be trackside.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My dad. He is my sponsor and coach. He tells me when I’m on my game and lays into me when I’m not using my potential. He’s my best friend.

Her favourite track is Motopark in Chatsworth, Ontario. | MJ Photography photo

Tell us about your 2019 race season and what your plans are for 2020.

2019 I had the opportunity to race AMO, TVR, and Barrie Arenacross. I also had a small part in the Badass Chicks movement. During the TVR summer series I wiped out at Swiona, tearing my knee and putting me out of a podium spot. I came back for the fall series, finishing 3rd overall.

For 2020 race season, I plan to race a couple of events with AMO, but have been spending most my time just practicing, working a lot on cornering and proper form.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far.

The lessons never end. With motocross you have the opportunity to learn at every corner, whether it’s technique or bike maintenance. I think you learn a lot about yourself and and your strengths and weaknesses. You learn what you want to aspire to, how to set goals, and deal with pressure.

Watch for Jolie at a local Ontario race this summer. | MJ Photography photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I hope to be ripping a 125/250cc. I would like to race the Walton TransCan. I think motocross will always be part of my life. I would like to attend trade school after high school.

Who would you like to thank?

A big thanks to my dad for making sure I’m always able to do this sport. My Nana and Pappa for my bike and their support. I’m thankful for all the wonderful people I’ve met at the track who have supported me and taken me in like I was their own. I Love all my track moms.