Out of the Blue | Amelie Croteau | Presented by Schrader’s
By Jensen Amyotte
Name: Amelie Croteau
Date of Birth: April 10th 2007 ( 14 years old )
Hometown: Victoriaville, QC
Race Number: 192
Classes: Women A
If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?
Very important to stay on two wheels, to stay focused, to get a lot of seat time but above all to have fun!
What are your biggest accomplishments to date?
I am Quebec champion 2021 in Women A and I am aiming for the top 3 next year at the Canadian WMX championship.
Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?
My dad inspired me to get into the sport and he is the reason I got into racing. I’ve been riding motocross since I was two-and-a-half so for 12 years now and started racing around 8 years old.
Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?
My older sister (Isabelle Thibault) because she was giving all she could on the track and she became the Canadian champion in 2019. She trained so much and always helps me become a better rider.
What is your favourite track and why?
Motocross Deschambault because the track is always perfect with fire conditions! I like it a lot too because I feel I excel most at sand tracks.
Where do you see yourself in 5 years?
In 5 years I see myself on the top of the box and just hope to win the Canadian WMX championship.
Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?
My best friend because she gets better every time and I like to coach her and give her some advice.
Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.
My racing season in Quebec has generally been good. I tried to do the National at Gopher Dunes but at the first race a girl knocked me down so I couldn’t finish my race and my second race was also the same so a result of 26-18 for a 20th overall. I finally tried the national at Deschambault and I had good races for a result of 4-5 for 5th overall. For 2022 I will try to do all the nationals and hope to be in the top 5.
Who would you like to thank?
I just want to thank my dad for everything! He is an amazing dad and he always helps me and give me advice to better my riding.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.