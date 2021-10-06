Out of the Blue | Amelie Croteau | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Amelie Croteau

Date of Birth: April 10th 2007 ( 14 years old )

Hometown: Victoriaville, QC

Race Number: 192

Classes: Women A

This week, we feature #192 Amelie Croteau from Victoriaville, Quebec. | Melissa Emond photo

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Very important to stay on two wheels, to stay focused, to get a lot of seat time but above all to have fun!

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I am Quebec champion 2021 in Women A and I am aiming for the top 3 next year at the Canadian WMX championship.

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My dad inspired me to get into the sport and he is the reason I got into racing. I’ve been riding motocross since I was two-and-a-half so for 12 years now and started racing around 8 years old.

Amelie’s older sister, Isabelle Thibault, won the title in 2019. | Rose Levesque photo

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My older sister (Isabelle Thibault) because she was giving all she could on the track and she became the Canadian champion in 2019. She trained so much and always helps me become a better rider.

What is your favourite track and why?

Motocross Deschambault because the track is always perfect with fire conditions! I like it a lot too because I feel I excel most at sand tracks.

Amelie’s goal is to be WMX Champion in the future. | Richard Seguin photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I see myself on the top of the box and just hope to win the Canadian WMX championship.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

My best friend because she gets better every time and I like to coach her and give her some advice.

Amelie at the Gopher Dunes National in 2021. | Bigwave photo

Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.

My racing season in Quebec has generally been good. I tried to do the National at Gopher Dunes but at the first race a girl knocked me down so I couldn’t finish my race and my second race was also the same so a result of 26-18 for a 20th overall. I finally tried the national at Deschambault and I had good races for a result of 4-5 for 5th overall. For 2022 I will try to do all the nationals and hope to be in the top 5.

Watch for Amelie at the WMX Nationals in 2022. | Bigwave photo

Who would you like to thank?

I just want to thank my dad for everything! He is an amazing dad and he always helps me and give me advice to better my riding.