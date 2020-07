Tim Tremblay Zoom Interview | Race tech

Tim Tremblay Zoom Interview | Race tech

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Race Tech

We sit and talk with #777 Tim Tremblay from his home in Quebec to talk about a recent injury to his ankle while mountain biking that may put a damper on his charge into the shortened 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown Tour MX National series. Tim is a multi-time Snocross champ, X Games competitor, and Motocross racer.

Presented by Race Tech.

July 9. 2020.