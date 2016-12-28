Out of the Blue | Amelie Landry | Presented by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Amelie Landry | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Amelie Landry

Birthday: November 25, 1986

Hometown: I grew up in Sainte-Julie (south shore of Montreal) but I am now living in Magog (Eastern Townships) since 7 years.

School and Occupation: I graduated from university in 2009, as a kinesiologist. I’m now working as an Account Executive for a health and wellness company.

Number: 119

Bike: YZ125

Race Club: Challenge Quebec 2.0

Classes: Women B and Vet Junior (for next season)

How did you get started in racing?

I started motocross at 25 (Oh, you mean the age most of riders have not reached yet? Yes!). My boyfriend convinced me to try a race (Tring Jonction), one year after I started motocross. I did it, and finished the race in the ambulance with a hip injury! Since this first race (after a quick recovery) I am present on almost all gate drops.

As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

Absolutely not! I’ve always been sporty but never loved dirt. My mom was completely shocked when I told her I was changing my road bike for a motocross.

Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

I think it’s harder for a female to compete in everything, including everyday life! You always need to prove yourself a little bit more than boys, but honestly, I love this challenge. There is nothing I can’t accomplish as a girl.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

I’m in love with Ryan Dungey (Laughs). He is so consistent, so strong, flawless, impressive… he is a totally amazing rider.

Is there one lady racer out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport?

There are a lot of talented ladies in the sport. I’m thinking of Eve Brodeur, Megan Brodeur or Kim Normandin, for example, who are so amazing on a track even if they are young. These girls are a great source of inspiration for me.

What is your favourite track and why?

Ulverton, without any hesitation. This is a man’s track! Climbs, drops, rocks, sand, ruts, long start… a perfect combination for lots of fun!

What were your goals for this season?

First, to have fun! Second, to avoid (if possible) any injuries! After that, try to finish mid-pack at every race.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

I don’t know what to say. I’m absolutely not a prodigy of the sport so I can’t list “real achievements.” I could certainly say that I’m a really persevering rider. I try to think positive whatever the issue of the race and for me, it’s a great accomplishment. My mindset is to have fun and to enjoy every minute spent on my bike.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

Adrenaline of gate drops! Even if I’m bad on starting gate, I love the thrill. I also appreciate long races (like Women’s Nationals) as I have a lot of endurance even if I’m not the best (or the quickest) rider. When ladies begin to be tired, my stamina allows me to continue on the same pace and I’m able to win few positions.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

While summer, I do crossfit 4 times a week. During off-season, I’m doing crossfit 6 days a week! I participate in several competitions throughout the year. This sport is really complete and allows me to be stronger every day. I am constantly developing my strength and stamina. My head is very happy to do this activity, even if my body does not always agree.

Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/partner, or just a bonus?

In my opinion, it’s a must (at least to have a boyfriend who loves motocross!). Races involve a lot of time, passion and preparation, so I think it can’t be done by only one person. Being a “team” is a huge plus and I wouldn’t change my life with my motocross racer boyfriend for anything in the world! We have a proven routine to prepare [bikes] and camper, and we are very efficient. Our complicity is also pledge of pleasure to the races!

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

If they want to. I think this is such a beautiful sport, with an amazing feeling of community. Motocross riders are always available and ready to help each other and, according to me, this is a great way of thinking.

Who do you want to thank?

Firstly, my boyfriend, who is always there to help me with my bike. He is my biggest supporter and also the best mechanic. Also, my generous sponsors: Magog Crossfit (the best training centre!), Popeye’s Supplements (experienced nutrition counselors), and Motos Thibault Sherbrooke (“the number one motorcycle dealer in Sherbrooke and the Eastern Townships”).

I would like to wish an amazing season to all riders in 2017!

You can follow me on Instagram @amelie_landry_119