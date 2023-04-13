Out of the Blue | Danielle Nowlan | Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Danielle Nowlan

Date of Birth: July 2nd, 1999

Hometown: Bouctouche, NB

Grade or occupation: Lead Aircraft Deicer

Race Number: 798

Bike: FC250

Race Club: NSORRA, NBDRA & Atlantic Motocross

Classes: Women’s A (NSORRA), Ladies (NBDRA), Beginner GP & Ladies (Atlantic Motocross)

This week, we feature #798 Danielle Nowlan from New Brunswick.

Mark Kays photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My boyfriend introduced me to motocross and hare scramble racing 4 years ago.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

The fear of not being able to touch the ground.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Tyler Medaglia would be my all-time favourite rider. He is fast and fearless and I aspire to ride like him one day.

What is your favourite track and why?

Dream Acres MX is my favourite track as it is always in prime condition and flows very well.

What event do you look forward to most every year?

One of the events I look forward to every year is the Hartsville, PEI NBDRA hare scramble as it is one of my favourite woods tracks to race on.

Danielle enjoys both Motocross and Off Road. | Sean Cardinel photo

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My boyfriend Noah has been my biggest inspiration on and off the track since I started riding because he’s always pushed me to get better and has always believed that I can do anything if I put my mind to it.

Tell us about your 2022 race season.

My 2022 season went very well as I won my first NBDRA Ladies & NSORRA Women’s A off-road championships.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

In 2022 I was able to be part of my very first race team (MOTOHEAD RACING) and also race my very first WMX National at Riverglade MX.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/off-road has taught you so far?

Don’t be afraid of getting on the gas.

In 2022, Danielle won her first NBDRA Ladies and NSORRA Women’s A off-road championships. | Patrick Foote photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years in racing?

Hopefully, still riding and being faster than my boyfriend.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most?

I like the track after morning practice when the track is deep and loamy.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Yes, definitely.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

It is never to late to start riding at a competitive level.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

My first fear was going fast and the only way I overcame that was to go faster and not let off the gas.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

In 2022 I had the chance to race my first WMX National at Riverglade MX and it was one of the [greatest] experiences I’ve had racing and one day I hope to be able to race the entire series.

Danielle raced the River Glade WMX National in 2022 and hopes to do more in the future.

Erin Taylor photo

What do you like to do in the off season?

In the off season I like to train in the gym to get myself ready for the next season.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Flight Attendant.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like thank all my team sponsors: Truro Motorsports and especially my new racing family for getting me where I am today.