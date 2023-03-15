Out of the Blue | Angelica and Lexi Bennett | Brought to You by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Angelica and Lexi Bennett | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Angelica Bennett

Date of Birth: 26/06/2012

Hometown: Winchester, Hampshire, UK

Grade: Year 6

Race Number: 231

Bike: TC65

Race Club: Bridgestone British Nationals; Dursley Ladies Championship; Cotswold; Portsmouth SSC

Classes: Junior 65cc

Name: Lexi Bennett

Date of Birth: 27/11/2014

Hometown: Winchester, Hampshire, UK

Grade: Year 3

Race Number: 237

Bike: YZ65

Race Club: Dursley Ladies Championship; Cotswold; Portsmouth SSC

Classes: Junior 65CC

This week, we’re featuring sisters from the United Kingdom – Angelica and Lexi Bennett.

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

AB: My dad is a racer so I have been going to Motocross since I was 3 weeks old. He is the reason I started and the one that has helped me ever since. I got on my first bike when I was 3 years old!

LB: My sister. I only started riding 2 years ago after watching how good my sister was.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

AB: I am a keen Kickboxer and love training. I have a personal trainer that helps with my fitness.

LB: I love dancing and Kickboxing.

Angelica Bennett is #231 like her dad and is in Grade 6.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

AB: I try not to think of myself as different and get on with it. It used to bother me when the moto dads would shout at their sons because I beat them or tell them to take me out if I am in front, but I have just worked harder and kept those ones farther behind me. It doesn’t bother me now, it’s their problem not mine.

LB: I find racing with super-fast boys intimidating but I still do it because I love riding my bike. There isn’t really anything over in the UK for just girls so if we want to ride we have to race with the boys.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

AB: My nerves!! They still plague me now, but I have a great mindfulness coach who is helping me to learn how to deal with them. If I let the nerves in on race day I go all tense and cant ride as fast.

LB: Jumping uphill.

Lexi Bennett is in Grade 3 and also races a 65.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

AB: Tommy Searle. I love his videos so much and have his signed shirt in my room!

LB: Lotte Van Drunen because she’s the fastest girl in the world.

What is your favourite track and why?

AB: Fatcats. I love riding sand!!

LB: Bromsberrow. It’s so much fun to ride.

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

AB: The UK Girls National. It’s so good to have a track with just girls!!

LB: The UK Girls National. It’s so much fun and I get to race with girls my speed.

Both sisters look forward the the UK Girls National each year.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

AB: Lotte Van Drunen. She is killing it. I want to be just like her!!!

LB: Angelica, my sister. She inspires me all the time.

Do you have an pre-moto rituals?

AB: Stretch and me and mum always do our handshake!

LB: Handshake with my mum.

Tell us about your 2022 race season.

AB: This is my last year on the 65. I want to win the championship for my club-level races and get top 20 at the nationals and become the best rider I have ever been.

LB: 2022 was my first ever race season. I loved every single second and finished 2 championships in 12th and 16th. I was also awarded the PMXC 022 ‘Girl Trier’ award.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

AB: Nearly Qualifying for the Revo ACU British.

LB: Getting on a bike and keeping my sister behind me .

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

AB: Never give up even if it’s tough.

LB: That you shouldn’t give up.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

AB: Top British female rider and doing some European races.

LB: In the girls nationals. I want to be as fast as my sister.

Lexi wants to be as fast as her sister.

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross?

AB: In the UK Lauren Collingwood is working hard to raise the profile and Olivia Reynolds is showing us all that it’s possible to do anything.

LB: Lauren from Girls that Moto.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

AB: Sand! I can dig in. I love it!

LB: Sandy because it’s better to learn in deep sand.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

AB: Hell, yes!

LB: Yes!

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding, what would it be?

AB: Just believe in yourself and push all the boys out the way.

LB: If I can do it you can do it. It doesn’t matter what people think of you or how fast you go, just enjoy it.

Angelica hopes to be the top female British rider in 5 years and racing in Europe.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

AB: Crashing. The more I crash the less it affects me 😉

LB: That I would fall off like my dad did. I know I can ride now so I’m not worried anymore.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

AB: #231 because it’s my daddy’s number and I want to be just like him.

LB: 237 because I wanted to be the same as my sister but as we raced together I needed a different number and 237 looked like 231.

Lexi wants to be a Monster Girl and World Champion in the future.

What do you like to do in the off season?

AB: I train for next year.

LB: Watch movies, see friends, and ride my bike when it’s not too wet.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

AB: A motocross rider.

LB: A Monster Energy girl and a world champion.

Who would you like to thank?

AB: My mum and dad, my sister for always being there, Lee Dunham for training me, and all of my sponsors. I wouldn’t be here without all of you!!

LB: My family for everything they do and everyone who supports me.