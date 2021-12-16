Out of the Blue | Annalyse Lopushinsky | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Annalyse Lopushinsky

Date of Birth: December 29th, 2006

Hometown: Williams Lake, BC

Grade: Grade 10

Race Number: 09

Bike: 2021 YZ 250f, 2022 YZ 250f

Race Club: Future West Moto

Classes: Ladies, Schoolboy 2 and 250 Junior

This week, we feature #09 Annaylse Lopushinsky from Williams Lake, BC. | Photo by Morgan

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My dad. We would always watch Supercross together when I was little and maybe that planted the seed. One day, he took me to Popkum Motor Park and I have never looked back since. I have been now riding for 7 years.

When not on a Dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

When I am not training on my dirt bike, I am working out at an all girls gym. I also just recently started snow biking. I would love to start racing snowcross in the future. I also Jetski in the summer for cross-training.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

I think racing a dirt bike takes strength, dedication, and determination, no matter who you are. Although, racing with the boys is a bit more mentally challenging for me, as I need to push myself to the limit during those races.

Annalyse (Right) is currently leading the WMX class at the Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships. | Bigwave photo

From your first ride to where you are now, what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

Looking back now, I never would’ve thought I would be jumping doubles and standing on that podium with the biggest smile on my face.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

My all-time favourite rider is Ken Roczen because he is an extremely amazing rider. He is a respectful young man and shows me the definition of a hard worker.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is Cahuilla Creek. I was lucky enough to go to California and train on my 65cc there. I can’t wait to go back and rip it up on my Yamaha 250f.

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

Every year I look forward to Arenacross with Future West Moto. My first gate drop ever was inside that barn. One event I really don’t want to miss is Women’s Nationals at the Canadian Triple Crown Series and the TransCan at Walton Raceway. I’ve never been able to make it down there. This would be my first year and I’m super excited to have this experience.

Annalyse is trained by Brock Hoyer and hopes to follow in his multi-sport footsteps. | Photo by Morgan

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

First, my parents. I would not be where I am today without their support. My biggest inspiration is Brock Hoyer. He has trained me for the last 3 years. I have always looked up to Brock. He was an X-Games gold medallist. I am proud to call him my trainer and best friend. I hope to be as accomplished as him one day.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

Yes. On the line Brock Hoyer hypes me up and we do our handshake. Then my mom comes to give me my good luck head bonk.

Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.

In 2021 I started on a supermini then jumped to a 125. Two months later I was on a Yamaha 250f. This year was a big transition for me from a small bike to a big bike. I trained and worked extremely hard and managed to bring home the championship in the women’s outdoor series.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

The biggest lessons that motocross has taught me are nutrition, fitness and that hard work pays off.

Annalyse is the Future West Moto Women’s MX champ, too. | Photo by Morgan

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years from now I see myself racing at national level and racing my snow bike.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

If I ever have kids it would be my dream for them to race as well.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding, what would it be?

My advice would be to try your hardest all the time and never give up.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

I chose 09 because my uncle’s hockey number is 09. I was hoping it would bring good luck.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

Yes, it has always been my dream. I am finally on a big bike and old enough to compete this year. I can’t wait!

Remember the name “Lopushinsky” this summer at the WMX Nationals and the TransCan. | Bigwave photo

What do you like to do in the off season?

I don’t have an off season! I work out 5 days a week with a personal trainer and I also snow bike all winter.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

My dream job for when I grow up would be to train kids how to ride and to be a firefighter because I would love to help and save people.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my mom, dad, Brock Hoyer, Outlaw Motor Sports, RMR Suspension, FXR, Lime Nine, and mx4life.