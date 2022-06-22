Out of the Blue | Ashley Sagnis | Brought to You by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Ashley Sagnis | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Ashley Sagnis

Date of Birth: September 23, 1991

Hometown: Kirkland, Washington

Occupation: Project Manager

Race Number: 923

Bike: Honda CRF250R

Classes: Women, 25+, 30+, sometimes Junior if I’m feeling brave

This week, we feature #923 Ashley Sagnis from Washington State. | Jesse’s Photos

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

I actually didn’t start until I was in my mid 20’s. I had a TTR-90 trail bike as a kid for about a year. I spent my time riding in the back yard hitting a jump over and over my dad made out of an old wood pallet. Unfortunately, my family didn’t really ride, and there was no Facebook or anything like that to know places to ride, so that hobby didn’t last long. I realized I wasn’t ready to give up that dream as an adult, so here we are.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

Any spare time I have I try to spend it on my dirt bike! I work full time, and after having my daughter it has been trickier to find time and energy to ride, but my husband and I are a great team and make it happen (almost) every weekend. Other than riding, I enjoy spending time outdoors with my dogs and family, gardening, mountain biking, barbequing, etc.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

Oh, definitely. The most obvious is if you want to have children, you have to put riding on hold for at least 9 months, and the physical and mental recovery that follows can be tough. Also, knowing there isn’t really an opportunity to make a career out of racing motocross for women, that could be a little discouraging for young girls to want to be the best of the best, knowing it will only be a hobby. I see so many more women coming into the sport in the past few years, however, so I hope that will change in the future!

Ashley raced Round 1 this season at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC. She finished 10-14 for 13th overall. | Bigwave photo

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

Definitely the Triple Crown Canadian nationals, if they come to the West, I am there. Also, the Top Gun team shootout at Washougal is a fun one, too!

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

I actually really love Arenacross/indoor racing, it fits my style. I enjoy more technical/jumpy tracks. I feel like I am really smooth and have good technique and form, but I have never liked being 4th gear wide open on an outdoor track.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

I will definitely give my kids the opportunity to race if they’d like to. My daughter just turned one year old and we have taken her to the track since she was 4 weeks old. I don’t think she will know anything different. However, if she doesn’t want to, I will be totally ok with that too, but she may get bored sitting around watching mom and dad.

Ashley prefers the technical indoor tracks to the speed of outdoor racing. | C-Sharp Photography

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

There is always a fear of getting hurt, I don’t think that will ever go away. But I try my best to focus on what I can control only: having good form, staying strong to be able to handle if my bike gets out of whack, and riding within my abilities. I also have just accepted that injuries are a part of the sport, and you can get hurt doing literally anything, so I don’t let it stop me from pursuing what I love to do.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

Absolutely, I try to make it to any rounds that are within a reasonable drive from Seattle. We have been to Calgary (12hrs), Prince George (9hrs), Kamloops (5hrs), and Popkum which is pretty much right over the border, only about 2hrs drive. I hope the series returns to Popkum some day!

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

I’m just really thankful that the promoters support WMX and give us an opportunity to race on the same days as pros, be treated like pro athletes, and take it seriously! Not to mention, seeing a full gate of women is absolutely unreal and a super fun experience. Here in the US, WMX has been completely cancelled, there are literally no races for pro women in motocross, and it’s so sad/frustrating.

Keep an eye out for the #923 whenever the WMX series hits the western part of Canada. | AM to PM Photography

What do you like to do in the off season?

There is no off season, it’s either arenacross season or outdoor season. Haha.

Who would you like to thank?

Most of all my husband. He always builds me up and cheers me on, tells me when I need to do something that he knows I’m capable of, even when I doubt myself, and even washes my bike. In Kamloops last weekend he took a back seat and was mechanic and dad so I could go racing, what a guy. Also, Eric Waunch from EWMX schools has been an amazing coach and friend to me over the years, he was the first person that popped up on Goggle when I searched for “Motocross classes” in my area, I have met so many friends and improved in my riding because of him. Also my dad, because when I decided I wanted to ride again at age 23, he helped me install a hitch hauler on my car and accompanied me to the track when I didn’t know anyone. And he wasn’t even embarrassed of me riding around on my 1991 RM125 not having a clue what I was doing.