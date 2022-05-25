Out of the Blue | Auburn Manders | Presented by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Auburn Manders | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Photos provided

Name: Auburn Manders

Date of Birth: September 11, 2007

Hometown: Milton, Ontario

Grade: 9

Racing Number: 115

Bike: 2020 YZ125

Race Club: AMO

Class: Ladies B

This week, we feature #115 Auburn Manders from Milton, Ontario.

Who got you into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing?

I have been dirt biking since I was 3 and my dad got me into this because he has been riding for a long time.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is Auburn Hills because my name is after that track. I also really like Motopark, Walton, Gopher Dunes and The 15 practice track.

Auburn is actually named after Auburn Hills motocross track.

What do you do in the off-season?

In the off season I like to mostly snowboard.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

My favourite all-time rider is Davin Grose because he does the best whips and I love how kind he is to people and helps everyone in need at Motopark.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

When I grow up I would like to be a pro trainer and help people at the tracks.

Auburn would like to be a pro trainer when she gets older.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross has taught you?

The biggest lesson motocross has taught me was to never give up and if you fall get back on your bike and try again.

Who is your biggest inspiration on and off the track?

My biggest inspiration on and off the track would be Zeb Dennis and Davin Grose because they have heart and are dedicated to motocross.

Her favourite rider is Davin Grose.

What was your first fear when you started racing and how have you overcome it?

My first fear was getting hurt but after I broke my collarbone I realized I heal and can go back out after I’m better.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I see myself in 5 years from now being faster and having more control over my bike. I see myself winning the championship.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank Bella Monsta Morgan, OGs, Mckee Racing.