Out of the Blue | Brook Whipple | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Photos: Supplied without credit

Name: Brook whipple

Date of Birth: Feb 8th, 1995

Hometown: Monroe, WA

Race Number: 19, 183 and 13

Bike: 2024 CRF250R

Classes: Women, 25+, 250B

This week, we feature Brook Whipple from Monroe, WA.

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

I got into riding because I used to go camping and ride dirt bikes for fun. I then later on ended up doing an off-road race randomly on my CRF100 and I loved it! After that, my dad bought me my first race bike (CRF150r) at 13 years old. A few months later we found an Arenacross race and it was sketchy but I thought it was great. Once springtime came around we found a local MX series to race some outdoors and I was hooked. From there I never looked back. I am now 28 years old and have been racing for almost 15 years and I feel incredibly blessed to still get to compete at one of the highest levels.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

I honestly try to not focus on the differences too much, but there are definitely a few challenges on being a women in such a physically demanding sport. I think pure strength is the biggest difference between a man and women in this sport, since we are built naturally smaller and maybe not as much “natural” strength. The other would be mental. I think women are prone to “feel” more and maybe be more mentally involved which may affect decision making more, but that’s to each their own.

However, regardless, I think if you’re willing to put in the work I believe anyone can be amazing and reach the level they need to in order to be competitive at a professional level.

From your first ride to where you are now, what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

That’s hard to even think about because SO MUCH has happened in my life and motocross that I NEVER thought would…

I have become one of the best in the nation, I have won national championships, I have many amazing friends, mentors and sponsors that are very respected in the motocross community, becoming a coach to my MX students and being able to help shaped them into strong and hard working individuals and so much more. I feel beyond blessed!

Brook paying it forward to the next generation of WMX rippers.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Hmm, well, there is definitely more than one person that I admire but a favorite rider would definitely be Kenny Roczen. He’s not only a very talented rider but a strong-willed person with a no quit attitude and he does what he believes is right, even if it’s different than everyone else. I like that. He is a great athlete.

What is your favourite track and why?

I have a ton of tracks I like, so a favorite would be lying, but here are a few I love:

Elchupacabra ranch (Blake Baggett’s track)

Mesquite MX

Baja Acres

Masterpools

What event do you look forward to most every year? What’s one event you don’t ever want to miss?

I really enjoy Freestone, Baja Brawl and Mini O’s.

Brook has championships from all over the place.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

That’s hard to say. Of course, the championships I’ve won are amazing accomplishments. Winning Mammoth Mountain, Oak Hill, AZ Open, Baja Brawl, and a few other national championships is a great feeling. I also am really proud of how far I’ve come since I started. Making so many friends in high places that show me love and respect for who I am and what I do. I’m really proud of that too because no one in my family came from motocross. I had to pave the way and I’m proud of that and for never giving up on a very challenging dream!

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

Patience and hard work. Anything great takes so much time and work. Failure is part of the success, especially when you set the bar high.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

I think I excel at tracks that are rough and have big jumps

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

I would say, “don’t be afraid of the challenge” and “be willing to face your fears.”

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

Hmmm, I think letting off on the starts was something I struggled with. Even when I was a beginner I got great starts but I would let off coming into the corner because I was scared to funnel. Once I let that go I was a holeshot machine 🙂

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first race number was #13 because that is how old I was when I started racing.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

I would say so. If the opportunity was right I would love to go up and compete in their series.

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

I think it’s great. It’s always awesome to see a WMX series alive!

Most people who race Brook are familiar with this view of her. Maybe we’ll see her here in Canada in the future.

What do you like to do in the off season?

I like downhill, paintball, going on hikes with my kitty, Sox, and lots of other things, but those are a few.

Who would you like to thank?

God, my mom, grandparents, Cody, everyone at Thor, American Honda, Scott, Shoei, Helmethouse, DT1, C21, SDI, CTI, Dunlop, Enzo, Flo, pro circuit, DBK, Tagger designs, Fusion Graphics, Works Connection and whoever else I may be forgetting because there are SO MANY people that have gone into me being able to pursue my dreams! Thank you everyone from the bottom of my heart! Excited for what 2024 will bring!