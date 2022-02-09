Out of the Blue | Carrie Davis | Presented by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Carrie Davis | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Carrie Davis

Birthday: May 24, 1993

Hometown: South Kingstown, RI

School and Grade or Occupation: Registered Nurse

Number: 184

Bike: YZ125, YZ250f

Race Club: NESC

Class: Women’s Pro, 250 B, Open B

This week, we feature #184 Carrie Davis from Rhode Island. | Mo Kadam @moka.motos

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My dad did. I started on a PW50. Then he bought me a KTM 50 and took me to my first race at Southwick. I’ve been hooked ever since!

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I’m always busy. When I’m not at work or riding, I like to be doing something active like mountain biking, riding BMX bikes, snowboarding, or surfing.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

I think it comes down to the level of support and actually having a National Series to compete in. Aside from that, I think male and female racers both deal with similar obstacles. There are more opportunities for men to make it a career through a higher degree of support and media representation. However, for both males and females, other obligations eventually take precedence. It’s difficult to work 40+ hours a week and still compete at this level.

Last summer, Carrie was the mechanic for her boyfriend, Jake Pogodzienski, at the AMA Nationals. | Cole Beach photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

I wouldn’t say there is only one rider I look up to. The mentality that all athletes at the top of their sport display is an inspiration. I look up to anyone who puts in the work and I like to take things from pretty much anyone who’s faster or smoother than me and try to emulate that.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Racing at the professional level is my biggest accomplishment, especially after dedicating myself to school-sports through high school and college. My dad always told me that I could go to any race I want after I graduate. So to not only have raced an entire series, but to have earned a top 10 number is something I’m extremely proud of. Although, playing lacrosse at the collegiate level was a huge accomplishment too. I’d have to say running 3rd at the Deschambault National, even though I crashed on the last lap and ended up 4th, was the highlight of my motocross career, probably even my entire sports career, so far!

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

Discipline. You have to be willing to constantly put in the work and invest your time and energy into training if you want good results. You get what you give. This translates to anything in life.

Carrie at the Canadian Nationals. | Jeff Whaling photo

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

There are too many to name. I think every girl who shows up and puts in the work is contributing to the growth of the sport.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Definitely! This sport has made me the person I am today and has brought so many awesome people into my life. I’ve created lifelong friends and memories through this sport.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I will always be riding dirt bikes. I got a later start with racing bigger races and there are still a few things I want to accomplish in this sport and I still feel like I can be competitive in it.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

#184, it was given to me at my first race with NEMA when I was 5.

Carrie lists running up in 3rd place in Deschambault as one of her biggest accomplishments. | Scott Cavalari photo

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

I love it! With the discontinuation of the WMX Pro series in the US, the Triple Crown Series provides women a chance to race at a competitive level.

Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.

The borders were closed the majority of the 2021 race season so I trained and traveled with my boyfriend, Jake Pogodzienski #945, to select US Nationals and was mechanic for him. That was one of the coolest experiences I’ve had in this sport. We spent the weekdays grinding it out in the gym and at local tracks, then on Saturday it meant so much to be standing next to him as he tried to accomplish a childhood dream. The borders did open up just in time for Walton and we traveled through the night from Unadilla. I ended up 8th overall. I still want more but I’m happy that I was able to see my training pay off. I’m not sure what 2022 will look like just yet but we have some big plans!

Who would you like to thank?

First off, thank you Jensen and Direct Motocross for giving me this opportunity. I have so many awesome people and companies behind me. Thank you to my boyfriend, Jake, for everything he does. Also, my parents, I couldn’t do it without them. Paul Goyette, my mechanic, I can’t thank him enough for everything he does for Jake and I. Thanks to Lee, from Hellion Designs, for his support and painting me the coolest helmets in the industry. A huge thanks to Docs Motorcycle, Max Power Motors, El Buho Mezcal, 139 Designs, Dang Shades, Throttle Timepieces, Airtime Clothing and all my riding buddies for their continued support!