Out of the Blue | Charlee Long | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Charlee Long

Date of Birth: May 3, 2013

Hometown: Calgary, AB

Grade: grade 3

Race Number: 393

Bike: Husqvarna TC 50

Race Club: Wild Rose

Classes: 50cc (7-8) & Young Ladies

This week, we feature Charlee Long from Calgary, Alberta. | Family photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My dad got me an Oset 12.5 when I was 2 and I started on that. I started racing when I was 4.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I play hockey, like swimming & building Lego.

Charlee got the chance to race the KTM KJSX at A1 in 2022. | Bigwave photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Danika White. She’s an awesome rider and she’s always cheering us on and wants us to have fun.

What is your favourite track and why?

Rocky Mountain House because it’s fun and I won my first championship there this year.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Danika and Kasia. I really like riding with the Surfin Berms crew. I love helping other girls that are trying it for the first time and taking them around the tracks.

Charlee with Dean Wilson during track walk. | Family photo

Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.

In 2021 I won the Rocky Mountain House Pee Wee B championship.

In 2022 I’d like win the Pee Wee A, and podium in Wild Rose’s Spring and Fall series.

Tell us about your experience doing the KTM Junior Supercross program?

It was awesome. They treated us like pros all day. We did track walk with the pros. I got pictures with Deano (Dean Wilson) and (Ken) Roczen and several pros signed the new helmet Troy Lee gave me. The race was my favourite part, racing in front of all the fans was cool. We got a lot of sick stuff too.

Chalrlee lined up with the rest of the KJSX riders at A1. | Bigwave photo

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Probably racing KTM Jrs. and winning the 50B championship in Rocky. I’m almost always racing against some the fastest boys in Canada so wins are tough. Lol

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In grade 8. Lol Probably working at Starbucks and racing 85’s.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Yes, of course!

Charlee won the 50B class in 2021 and hopes to continue that success into the A class in 2022. | Bigwave photo

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

393. Dad picked it…he’s 193, my older sister is 293, and my little brother is 493.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

Oh yeah!

Charlee on the line at A1 with her dad. | Family photo

What do you like to do in the off-season?

I like to play Hockey.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Professional dirt biker, Olympian (women’s hockey) & a Doctor.

Who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank everyone who supports me!

Wallet guy & mechanic: Dad

Photographer & chauffeur: Mom

Casey, Ron and everyone at Blackfoot Motorsports: @bfrmotocrew @blackfootonline

JC & Danika at @foxracingcanada @shiftmx as well as the other great companies in my corner:

@spyoptic @rynopower_canada @ridedunlop @PanicREV @twin_air @matrixconcepts @guts_racing_inc #SetonSmilesOrthodontics/Smilebuddy