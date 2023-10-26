Out of the Blue | Cynthia McKeown | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Cynthia McKeown

Date of Birth: March 25, 1999

Hometown: Cheshire, CT

Occupation: Construction Worker

Race Number: 99

Bike: 2021 YZ250F

Classes: WMX, 250B

This week, we feature Cynthia McKeown from Connecticut. | Cody Darr photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

One of my friends inspired me to actually get into racing. I used to woods ride every Saturday at the local dam with my family. One of my friends that used to go with us also raced motocross and said that I should try it. I raced my first race when I was 12 (I’m 24 now), and since then I’ve been hooked. I think after that day my dad knew there was no looking back.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

The first day that I swung my leg over a bike and rode on a motocross track I never thought that I would get over the fear of doubles or triples. Just the thought of nothing in between the take off and the landing scared me, because I knew casing it would be ten times worse. It’s something that I overcame, and sometimes I hit them before I hit a tabletop, which is very surprising.

Cynthia has raced Loretta Lynn’s. | Photo supplied

What is your favourite track and why?

My favorite track to this day is Hemonds MX in Maine. I have never ridden a track that I liked more than that one. The thing I love most about that track is the elevation change, and the track had some pretty big floater jumps. Tracks with a lot of elevation seem to be my favorite.

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

Mini O’s is probably the event that I look forward to most every year. Last year was my first year being able to actually attend, and it definitely did not disappoint. It’s such a big event, and it’s like one big family since it is during Thanksgiving week. An event I don’t ever want to miss is a local event at MX 207 called The Maine Event. Just the company there is like no other.

Cynthia has been racing since she was 12. | Photo supplied

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

The biggest lesson that motocross has taught me is patience. You need a lot of patience when it comes to racing. Like don’t push a pass too soon, don’t rush a corner or even when it comes to working on your bike. It does take a lot of patience to take a motor apart and put it back together.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

Hard pack and rutted tracks are ones that I feel I excel at most. This is what I grew up with, and spent most of my time on. I was never good at flat turns, so ruts definitely were a favorite of mine.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

I will most certainly give the option of racing to my children. I feel as though racing teaches you a lot of life skills that maybe you wouldn’t learn doing other things. I also feel as though you meet your lifelong friends that turn into family at the track. A moto family is like no other.

Keep an eye out for Cynthia at the Mini O’s and maybe at a Canadian race in the future. | Photo supplied

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

I’ve looked into attending a couple of the Canadian WMX Triple Crown Series. It honestly looks like an amazing series, and also an amazing backing. I have a couple of friends that have attended the series, and they have a blast every time they go. I hope to attend at least a race soon.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank Freedom From Fear Racing, Ogio, Acerbis, Twin Air, Slick Products, Ryno Power, Dunlop, and Leatt. I would also like to thank everyone else that helps me along the way. It’s greatly appreciated.