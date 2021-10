Podcast | Carl Bastedo Talks about the 2021 MXON

Podcast | Carl Bastedo Talks about the 2021 MXON

By Billy Rainford

We speak with Team Canada MXON Manager Carl Bastedo after the 2021 Motocross of Nations at Mantova MX in Mantova, Italy.

Spotify:

SoundCloud:

Find this podcast and many others on your favourite supplier. Be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Direct Motocross.