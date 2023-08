2023 Canadian MX Nationals Championship Celebration Photos

2023 Canadian MX Nationals Championship Celebration Photos

By Billy Rainford

Here are a few shots from the celebration after the final round of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Walton Raceway.

250 Champion: #1 Ryder McNabb

450 Champion: #1 Dylan Wright

#3 Shawn Maffenbeier after crossing the line in what was likely his last MX National.

#15 Jess Pettis after his bike let go on the final lap. He still finished 2nd in the series.

#84 Tanner Ward rode back to Maff after he crossed the line to congratulate him on a great career.

Ryder collecting his trophies on the stage.

Dylan Wright with the burnout on stage.

Former teammates and buddies, Dylan and Ryder.

The KTM Canada family.

The McNabb family.

Both successfully defended their titles..

Dylan with the grandparents.

The Honda Canada GDR Fox family.

The now traditional heart pose.

Berm blasting with the shiny #1’s.

We’ll likely see this again in 2024, but the other will be showing his stuff south of the border, we hope.

Congratulations to everyone involved.