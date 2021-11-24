Out of the Blue | Fiona Hoppe | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Photos provided

Name: Fiona Hoppe

Date of Birth: December 15, 2000

Hometown: Arnsberg, Germany

Grade or occupation: student (sports science/ sport medicine / sport psychology )

Race Number: #969

Bike: Husqvarna FC 250 next year GasGas MC 250 f

Race Club: MCC Vosswinkel

Classes: German Women Championship (DMV Ladiescup), WMX

This week, we feature Fiona Hoppe all the way from Arnsberg, Germany.

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My dad was a rider himself and inspired me. When I rode for the first time I was 4 years old, but only once a month or so. It got more intense in 2010 when I did my first race.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I do alot of sports to keep myself fit, like running, cycling, Cross Fit, Mob or swimming. When I have time after training I like to meet up with some friends.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

As a female racer you use your head more which can be a problem sometimes because you tend to overthink things like big jumps. Another difference can be the physical strength which is not like what the boys have. We have to train very hard to get in a good shape for MX.

From your first ride to where you are now, what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

To be able to compete at the world championship.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Jeffrey Herlings (unbreakable mind).

What is your favourite track and why?

Lelysted, NL. Good dirt / Lommel, BE. Best sand.-

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

Mental training (secret).

Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.

My 2021 season was filled with ups and downs. In the German championship I managed to get second behind Larissa Papenmeier which was good and fun. I got a lot of holeshots and could lead the race longer and longer from race to race. That was a lot of fun.

My biggest disappointment was the WMX this year. I struggled to show what I am capable of. I have to step up my mental game to finish inside the top 10, which is possible if I could ride like at all the practice tracks.

My plans for next year are the WMX and the German Championship, maybe some other races to get ready for the big ones, but that’s about it.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

15th at the WMX in Valkenswaard.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

Hard work pays off, never give up.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Top ten in the WMX and a finished Bachelor degree in my pocket.

Fiona is also working towards her Bachelor’s Degree.

Is there any female(s) out there who you feel has paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

Steffi Laier.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

I like them all, but maybe sand could be my A-game compared to the others.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

If they want it, for sure.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Do what you like and don’t listen to the haters.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

When I started I didn’t know what fear was.

Watch for Fiona in the FIM WMX series as she tries to crack the top 10.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

969 because my dad used to race with the number 69 and I wanted something similar but not the same.

What do you like to do in the off season?

Travel and eat good food, spend time with friends.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Be happy with what I do, have a dog and a nice family.

Who would you like to thank?

My parents because they support what I do since I started.