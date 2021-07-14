Podcast | Ryan Derry Talks about Filling In for SSR TLD GasGas

Podcast | Ryan Derry Talks about Filling In for SSR TLD GasGas

By Billy Rainford

#26 Ryan Derry from Toronto, Ontario, has signed on to fill in for the injured Logan Leitzel on the SSR TLD Gas Gas team for the rest of the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series.

We grabbed him to talk about it as we get set to head to Sand Del Lee in Ottawa for Round 5 of the series.

Find it at your favourite podcast supplier and remember to SUBSCRIBE to Direct Motocross while you’re there.