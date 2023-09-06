Out of the Blue | Hayley Wuthrich | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Hayley Wuthrich

DOB: June 12, 2005

Hometown: Fort St. John, BC

Race #: 878

Bike: 2022 YZ 250F

Race Club: Peace Motocross Association, Future West Moto

Classes: Ladies, 250 Junior

This week, we feature #878 Hayley Wuthrich from Fort St John, BC. | Three Demons Photography

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

When I was little I would always be going to the races to watch my brothers race and I remember wanting to race so bad and would beg my parents for a bike.

When I was 7 my dad brought home my first dirt bike, a little CRF 50. I rode that bike all the time and then I had my first race down at the Taylor track on the mini track and won! I’ve been racing for about 12 years now. Every year I push myself to work harder and set more goals for myself.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I always like to stay active and outgoing. I’m not involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities anymore but throughout the winter I often go and play some drop-in hockey. This season I’ve definitely been slacking with trying to maintain a persistent schedule of staying active due to a shoulder injury that happened in the spring. A lot of the time when I’m not on the bike I spend quite a bit of time on the lake getting lots of wakeboarding and tubing in. During the winter I throw studded tires on my bike, plow off our track at home, and spend as much time as I can riding throughout the winter on days that aren’t too cold. Haha.

What is your favourite track and why?

This question always gets me because of all the tracks I’ve ridden I have quite a few favourites, but I think I’m gonna have to narrow it down to Calgary being my favourite of them all. I’ve only ridden the Calgary track a few times but every chance that I do get to ride it I learn a lot from that track because there are a lot of features to that track where I learn different techniques, get lots of good rut practice in, and overall it’s just a really good riding environment that I love to be in.

Hayley is a big fan of what Danika White does for WMX with her Surfin Berms. | Three Demons Photography

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

The biggest key thing that racing has taught me is to stay committed and dedicated to all of my goals that I want to achieve. I’ve always been a believer in putting in the work and seeing the results, no shortcuts. Before I started racing competitively I would just do my usual twice a week cruise around the track but when I started racing more competitively my perspective changed on my goals because I have something I want to work for and get better at and put in the work for. Besides that it’s also taught me to stay humble no matter what. Whether it was a good race or bad race always stay humble and learn how and what I can do better for the next time.

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

I think it’s awesome that there is a women’s pro class that encourages and embraces the ladies side of this sport. I love racing it and being a part of it, although I wasn’t able to compete this year due to an injury I was still following up and watching the races. Excited to be back at it next year!

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross?

Of course! Danika White with Surfin Berms in Calgary has been super awesome with embracing and helping other girls pave their way into this sport. I’ve always thought it was super-cool that she was doing that and helping other female riders feel more comfortable on a dirt bike and teaching them to get better at it. On top of that there’s also some cool merchandise on the Surfin Berms website, be sure to check it out!

Hayley plans to be back on the line in the Canadian WMX Series in 2024. | Three Demons Photography

Do you have a pre-moto rituals?

l always say a prayer on the line before I head out for my race and then get myself pumped up by revving my bike up because it just gets my adrenaline going and almost feels like it takes the fear and nervous feeling in my stomach out of me and replaces it with excitement and energy! Haha

Who would you like to thank?

There are so many people out there that have been by my side since day one, starting off with my parents. If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be racing. Plus the whole moto fam back at home that I grew up racing with. I’d also like to give a huge shoutout to all my sponsors that have had my back throughout my racing career so far: Redline Power-craft, Matrix Concepts Canada, HRH MX Performance, Meeshfit, Maximum Powersports and IronWheel Mechanical. Super grateful for all the generosity and support from everyone. I wouldn’t have been able to make it this far without everyone by my side! Cheers to another great season. I can’t wait for next year!!