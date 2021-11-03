Out of the Blue | Jennah Farnell | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Jennah Farnell

Date of Birth: March 15, 2000

Hometown: Newcastle, ON

Occupation: Future nurse

Race Number: 315

Bike: KTM

Race Club: AMO

Classes: Ladies B

This week, we feature #315 Jennah Farnell from Newcastle, Ontario. | Bigwave photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

The person who inspired me to start racing dirt bikes was my boyfriend, Travis Ford. I’ve watched him race for 5 years and each year I fell more in love with the sport.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

My favourite rider is Adam Cianciarulo. He is my favourite because he has so much determination and drive. He is a top guy and someone who I like to watch race.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is Sand Del Lee. I really like the harder sand that track has and I enjoy the layout. I feel that I can go fast there and feel safe on all the jumps.

Jennah’s boyfriend, Travis Ford, is how she got into the sport in the first place, and they work as a team at the races. | Bigwave 2020 photo

Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.

In my 2021 race season I feel that I did really well for it being my first year racing. I mainly placed in the top 6 throughout the year. I plan to continue to work on my bike skills and my strength so that I can do better next season.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

I feel like I do well at Sand Del Lee. This year my best race results I got 4th over all at both races I attended there.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Yes, I would definitely have my kids race. It’s so much different compared to team sports. I think racing dirt bikes teaches you a lot about yourself.

This future nurse lists Sand Del Lee as her favourite track and Adam Cianciarulo as her favourite rider. | Bigwave photo

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first race number was 315. I chose this number because it’s my birthday (March 15).

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

I would love to continue my riding skills and eventually race the WMX triple crown series. I don’t think I’m quite ready yet, but some more time on the bike and I’ll be out there in no time!

Watch for Jennah on the line at the Triple Crown WMX Series sooner rather than later. | Bigwave photo

What do you like to do in the off season?

In my off season I like to snowboard a lot at my local hill. I try to workout frequently throughout the winter so that I can keep my strength to race again in the summer. Sometimes I play hockey.

Who would you like to thank?

I would thank my boyfriend for getting me into this sport and supporting me at every race. I want to thank my parents and my friends for supporting me and my love for this sport.