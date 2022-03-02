Out of the Blue | Jessica Farnden | Presented by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Jessica Farnden | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Jessica Farnden

Date of Birth: December 22, 1993

Hometown: Brighton, ON

Occupation: Business Owner, Jessica’s Cleaning Service

Race Number: 27

Bike: Yamaha YZ 125

Race Club: BTB Riders, AMO

Classes: Ladies B

This week, we feature Jessica Farnden from Brighton, Ontario. | Photo provided

What inspired you to get into Motocross and how long have you been riding/racing?

Growing up I always had ATVs or sleds so I was pretty young when I realized I had a thing for speed. I remember back in 2012 I went to watch my first MMRS race and feeling like I needed to be out there riding instead of watching. It was shortly after that race I went out and bought myself my first bike. I have been riding for 10 years now and racing for 3.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy?

I keep pretty busy with my business, but when I’m not working I love to spend time with my son making trails and jumps for our dirt bikes or really anything that involves he outdoors. We also spend a lot of time volunteering with our club (BTB RIDERS).

From your first ride to where you are now, what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

When I first started riding the the biggest thing that gave me confidence as a rider was being able to touch both feet on the ground while on my bike. I am a pretty tiny person so I was terrified to upgrade to a full-sized bike. I rode 9 years on smaller bikes ( YZ 85, CRF150r) just because I felt safe. It wasn’t till 2 years ago I noticed I was improving a lot with my riding and started to feel the smaller bike was holding me back in ways. Last year I did upgrade to a YZ 125 and I couldn’t be happier!

Jessica keeps busy year-round by ice racing in the winter months. | Photo provided

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite is the BTB Riders track in Shannonville because it’s a great club to get involved with and is my son’s favourite track to ride.

Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022?

Sadly, I ended up breaking four ribs last summer at a Sand Del Lee practice day before a race so I did not get to race as much as I hoped. I did get out to a couple AMO/ BTB races towards the end of the season just to get back on the bike.

2022 season my goal is to focus more on my son’s riding/ racing and introduce him to some AMO races.

Jessica and her son, Ryden…ridin’. | Photo provided

What is the biggest lesson motocross has taught you?

It has taught me that it’s a pretty bone-breaking sport but you have to push yourself and get back on the bike after a bad fall/break to overcome it.. I also learned that riding ice and XC can improve your riding ability in different ways to help you as an MX rider.

What do you like to do in the off season?

I love to get my bike set up for ice season. For riding/ racing.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well? 😉

I have a 7-year-old old son named Ryden who has been racing for two years now. He just upgraded to a GasGas 50cc. We did do a few mother/son race weekends for the 2021 season. We made some pretty great memories! I’d say he’s hooked with racing just as much as I am.

Jessica will focus on her son’s racing mostly in 2022. | Photo provided

What events do you look forward to most every year?

BTB MX Series. I love to be a part of coordinating and racing the BTB MX series with my friends/club. It’s a lot of time and work but it’s all worth it in the end. A lot of laughs and achievements at these races, for sure.

Who has been your biggest inspiration on and off the track?

Hands down, George Jones. He is always someone that speaks knowledgeable and motivational towards my riding and my life. From coordinating races with him to hearing his crazy stories as a racer, motocross wouldn’t be the same without him!