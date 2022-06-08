Out of the Blue | Jordan Finn | Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Jordan Finn

Age/Grade: 16 years old/10th grade

Hometown: Cobble Hill, BC

Bike: 2019 YZ 125

Number: 411

Classes: I race in the Ladies class and sometimes Schoolboy 1

Club: Vancouver Island Motocross (VIMX)

This week, we feature #411 Jordan Finn from Cobble Hill, BC. | Bigwave photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My older sister started racing 2 years before I did and I’d always go to watch and cheer her on, but I was always too scared to try it. One day when we were at Westshore MX I decided to give it a go. The owner, Jeff Evernden, had a Learn to Ride program where they rented out bikes and gear. Once I was all geared up they put me on a Honda 50 and I started off on a circle track. Once I was comfortable enough, one of the employees jumped on a bike and slowly drove around the track with me. Not even a year later, I was racing and I was hooked.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

Before almost every moto I go into our retired ambulance which we use as a moto van and I blast high energy music until I feel super-energized and fired up. Often when I’m racing I will sing whatever I listened to before my moto.

Jordan won the 2021 VIMX Ladies Championship. | Douglas Fisk photo

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy?

When I’m not practicing or racing, I often hike up Cobble Hill Mountain to help keep me in shape and build my endurance. I like to keep it competitive and I time myself every time to try and improve my times.

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

Last weekend I participated in my first Women’s National and it was by far one of the most fun races I’ve raced in a long time. I think it’s an awesome way to gather female racers from all across Canada and give us the opportunity to be noticed. I was amazed by how many female riders were there and how fast they were as well. It was super cool to see how well-organized and put together the event was and I look forward to racing another WMX race one day.

Tell us about your 2021 race reason and plans for 2022.

Last year I did my first Future West Moto outdoor race and placed 3rd overall in Ladies. My dad was very impressed with how I rode and that led us to race the rest of the series, except for two events. I ended up placing 5th overall for the series in the Ladies class. Back home on the island I also raced the VIMX series where I varied between 1st and 2nd place alongside my good friend Oriana Fraser. I won the 2021 VIMX Women’s Championship and ever since then my dad and I have been putting in the work on and off the bike to keep improving.

This year, I hope to race all of the VIMX series and most of the Future West series and keep improving my skills.

JOrdan raced her first Canadian WMX national last week in Kamloops and placed 19th (15-23). | AM to PM Photography photo

What was your first number and how did you come up with it?

My first race number was #11. Although I was 11 when I chose it, I had a few other reasons. I was born April 11th, 2006 and 11 was my favourite number. My older sister was born April 22, 2004 meaning our birthdays were 11 days apart, so to me it just seemed like the perfect fit.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my dad. I always say thank you to him but I don’t think he knows how much I actually appreciate everything he does for me on and off the track. He is the best “pit crew” I could ask for. My bike is always 100% ready for me when it’s time to ride and he never fails to inspire me to do the best I can. He always says, “I don’t care how you place, I just need to see that you’re riding to your full potential.” He takes the time off work to bring me to the track and spends hours working on my bike making sure it’s in the best possible shape.