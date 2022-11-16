Out of the Blue | Jorrdyn Brennan | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Jorrdyn Brennan

Date of Birth: April 30, 2009

Hometown: Strathmore, Alberta

Grade: 8

Race Number: 267

Bike: 2020 KTM SX 85, 2021 Husqvarna FC 250

Classes: 250 Beginner, Ladies B, 85 Class

This week we feature #267 Jorrdyn Brennan from Strathmore, Alberta. | TreeThreeMedia photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

I have been racing since June of 2021. My first ever race was the Moto Rodeo at Wild Rose in Calgary, AB. Since then I have been going to all the Fall and Spring Super Series hosted there. Before I started racing motocross I have been riding since I was about 5 years old. So I’ve always had some sort of interest in dirt bikes.

What got me into the sport of motocross?

On June 19, 2021 I had a riding lesson at the track with Danika White. Ever since that lesson I kept coming back to the track to go riding with her and the Surfin’ Berms ladies. Seeing all these girls get up on the start gate and go race made me think that I could do this too.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I’m a very athletic person. Whenever I’m not at the track hanging out with friends, practicing or racing, I’m playing volleyball. I started playing volleyball in September 2021 and have been playing ever since.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I first started off on a CRF 70 riding off road just for fun to get outside and ride my dirt bike, I never thought of myself getting this far in this sport. By “far” I mean accomplishing different skills on the track, riding different bikes, jumping bigger jumps, and riding my best in races against people faster than me.

Jorrdyn is also an avid volleyball player. | Carrie Stevenson photo

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

Every year Wild Rose brings back the Fall and Spring Super Series. This is my home track and the track I’m most used to riding on which makes me happy and excites me the most.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Someone I’ve always been inspired by and will always be is Mitch Robinson (FIT4MOTO). When I first met Mitch at one of his riding clinics in Drumheller, AB he has always been there for me giving me tips and tricks teaching me about what motocross is really about. On June 15, 2021 Mitch took me on as a rider for his company IRIDE SUPPLEMENTS and I have been with him ever since. Mitch has an amazing personality, is an amazing rider himself, and is always willing to give a helping hand with any problems or questions you may have.

Tell us about your 2022 race season.

My 2022 race season was the first actual race season since I have started. In April the Spring Super Series had started and I raced in Girls (7-16) getting first o/a. And in the 85 Junior class getting around 17th o/a out of a full gate of boys. I then went over to Taber’s motocross track for the first time and raced in Ladies B getting the holeshot my first ever race on my 250 going 3-4 for 4th o/a, racing my 85cc in Girls (7-16) taking the win going 1-1 for 1st o/a for the weekend. Once it was time for some more Super Series, unfortunately, a week before race weekend while I was practicing I had a crash which led to a broken collarbone that took me out of riding for a few months.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Yes, 100%!!! Throughout my time being at the track I have learned so much. Ever since I started racing in 2021 I found out how amazing the people are, and the amount of responsibility you need to do this sport is crazy.

Watch for Jorrdyn in 2023 as she heads into her 2nd full year of racing. | Rockwell White photo

What do you like to do in the off season?

After the 2021 moto season was over I then heard about LRX Arenacross that was happening in December. I figured that I would try it out. The first day I was ever there I found It pretty hard and thought It was going to be a challenging weekend for me. But after I had more practice I had a better feeling about it and raced in the girls class with my two riding buddies, Harley Lawson and Reese Lawson.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my mom, grandparents and all my family back in PEI for supporting my racing these past few years. As well as iride supplements, risk racing moto, all the ladies with surfin berms for helping me ever since I started and of course everyone else that I did not mention that continue to support me throughout the years.