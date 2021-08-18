Out of the Blue | Kassie Boone | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Kassie Boone

Date of Birth: 1990

Hometown: London, Ontario

Occupation: FMX

Race Number: 79

Bike: Kawasaki KXf 450

Tour: Nitro Circus

This week, we feature Kassie Boone from London, Ontario. | @studiodoug photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of FMX?

That would have to be my brother, Crusty Demons of Dirt, Nitro Circus, and the Van Vugts (Jolene and family)

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy?

Currently, I am living and working in Georgia at a place called Durhamtown. Look it up it if you aren’t familiar with it! It is an awesome place to go! When I’m not traveling and doing shows, you can find me working in the Pro Shop there!

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

I’ve always believed, no matter what, you can be what you want, female or male, and have the skill you desire, it all depends on your work ethic. I never focused on obstacles, I just put myself on equal playing fields as everyone. At one point, I was a fast female but in my head I wasn’t because I felt as I was a mid-pack Junior rider. I don’t feel like there are any more obstacles as a female. If you have the desire to get somewhere, you’ll make it happen in a tough situation or not.

Kassie just started performing with Nitro Circus. | @studiodoug photo

From your first ride to where you are now, what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I’d have to say talking on the mic! Haha. I’ve always been shy and felt awkward doing interviews. I never thought that would go away. The freestyle industry, with all the traveling and interviews and being social with the crowds, has helped me move passed my fear a lot quicker than I thought I would! I’m grateful for that. I still can be shy but make sure to always say hi if you see me!

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

Big Tanner Ward fan over here!

What is your favourite track and why?

Durhamtown. 6+ tracks, hundreds of miles of trails and a freestyle jump! This place is laid back and the vibe I love. It’s an off-road resort where you can rent cabins or bring your own set up and just have a good time with your buddies. Spend a whole day riding and never ride the same spot twice!

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

It’s always been the Walton TransCan. I’m missing it so much as I’m away down south.

Kassie just performed at the Calgary Stampede. | @calin.charles photo

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

There are a couple but I want to shoutout Jolene Van Vugt. Seeing a local female do what she did and also take hard slams and keep going inspired me. She’s a bad ass.

Do you have an pre-moto rituals?

Not really, but I do gear up way too early for showtime.

Tell us about your 2020 race season and your plans for 2021.

2020 started of rough. Truthfully, I did some shows that I didn’t enjoy. My riding was improving but the behind-the-scenes show stuff is not always fun. I deeply thought about stepping away from shows and just riding for fun again.

Around that time is when I got the message from Jolene about Nitro talking about having me on tour and that sparked up some excitement!

I headed up to the Calgary Stampede with the KSFMX team and we crushed out 40 shows in 10 days and had so much fun! I was satisfied with how I was riding! Stoke level was back up and running!

At that time I signed with Nitro and at this moment we’re 2 shows into a 25-show tour.

Plans for the future are to crush this tour and hopefully head overseas with the crew for 2022!

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Nitro Circus! Just happened this past weekend!

Let me tell you my shyness was back in full swing seeing and riding with a lot of guys I’ve looked up to for a long time! Seeing faces you’ve only seen on videos about 100 time was very intimidating! I’m so proud of myself.

Check the Nitro Circus schedule to find out where you can see Kassie next. | @studiodoug photo

What is the biggest lesson that motocross has taught you so far?

It’s taught me to strive for goals, because the reward is greater than the struggle!

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Still working to be better! Actions speak louder than words, so give me a follow @kassieboone79

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

Metal ramps! Or hard-packed jumps.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

They can ride and decide from there. If they’re having fun, absolutely!

If you could give one piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

It’s all about repetition. If you wanna learn, get off your butt! You’ll learn faster by making mistakes so don’t be scared. Go for it!

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

I was 5 and had little fear at the time but I just wanted to ride. I feared most my dad not taking us riding or rain days. I got older, bought a truck and rode every chance I got!

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

Number 1 on my KTM 50 at age 6! Dad asked what number I wanted to be and I said #1.

Will we ever see Kassie on the line at a Triple Crown Series race again? She’ll think about it. | Bigwave photo

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series again?

I don’t know. I’d like to race again for fun in the future. I’d never take it seriously, but I’d line up again.

Who would you like to thank?

My family first off ❤️

Everyone in the FMX and Moto Industry that has treated me as family and helped me to be better!

Sponsors: Parts Canada, Fibrenew industry, Pure Kana, Surkut, Thor, Alpinestars, M7 Designs, DP Brakes, Durhamtown Off-Road Park.