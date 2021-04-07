Podcast | #39 Daniel Elmore Talks about 2020 and Preparing for 2021 at Club MX
By Billy Rainford
#39 Daniel Elmore is from Telkwa, BC and has been training for the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series at Club MX since early November.
We grabbed him for a conversation about last season when he spent the summer living in a tent and what he’s been doing to get ready for the 2021 season on the Sky Racing Yamaha team.
