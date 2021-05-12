Out of the Blue | Kayden Mackie | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Kayden Mackie

Birthdate: November 13 2008

Hometown: Belleville, ON

School Grade: Grade 7

Race Number: 818

Race Club: Bayside Riders

Class: 65 Ladies Intermediate

This week, we feature #818 Kayden Mackie from Belleville, Ontario. | Photo supplied

Who introduced you to the sport of Motocross and how long have you been racing?

My uncle and my brother introduced me to motocross. I’ve been racing motocross ever since I was three.

Do you have any plans for the upcoming season?

I don’t really have any upcoming plans for this year because of COVID but I will continue training.

When you aren’t on your dirt bike what do you like to do?

I like to play with my animals in my free time and bug my brother.

The 7th grader wants to be a canine officer when she gets older. | Photo supplied

Are you involved in any other sports?

I do play lacrosse.

What is the most fun motocross event you have been to?

MMRS because I like meeting new people and hanging out with my friends and seeing the competition.

Is there someone that rides that you look up to?

I look up to Matt Young and Jett Lawrence.

What is your favourite subject in school?

My favourite subject is math.

With racing uncertain for 2021, Kayden will keep training to be ready for when we can go racing again. | Photo supplied

What do you want to be when you grow up?

When I’m older I want to be a canine officer.

Do you have anyone you would like to thank?

I would like to thank my nana, my grandpa, my uncle Chris, my dad, and Matty Young.