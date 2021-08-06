Frid’Eh Update #31 | Parker Eales | Presented by Troy Lee Designs

By Billy Rainford

Week #31 is presented by Troy Lee Designs Canada
Week #31 belongs to Parker Eales from Maple Ridge, BC. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #31 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Troy Lee Designs Canada.We have an off weekend ahead of us as we get set to invade “Motocross Town” in Walton, Ontario, for the 2021 TransCan at Walton Raceway followed by the final Canadian Triple Crown Series MX National of the season.

Parker Eales is #31 for the season and will be dropping that for 2022, for sure. He’s been having a great season traveling with Kyle Springman in the Holeshot Motorsports truck and trailer. Kyle helps out during the Pro races while also racing the FXR PreMix series.

Let’s have a look at Parker’s season up to now:

He’s coming off an impressive performance at Round 7 at MX Deschambault this past Monday after going down in the first turn and charging back to 5th place by the time the checkered flag waved.

We got in touch with him this week to get his thoughts:

Here’s what Parker had to say this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hey, Parker. Can you tell everyone where you’re from, how old you are, and how you got started in Motocross in the first place?

Hey, Billy, how’s it going! I’m from Maple Ridge, BC. A bit of a smaller town about 1 hour east of Vancouver. I’m 22 years old. I got started when I was about 5 years old when my dad bought me my first bike. 

You’ve shown really good progression through this year and seem to be getting faster. What do you attribute this improvement to?

I think getting more comfortable with every race has definitely helped. Haven’t had that many gate drops since the last round of outdoors last year. I think that’s the biggest thing for me, just learning more and more each time the gate drops. I also have been trying to work on my struggles from the weekend during the week and I think that’s starting to show too. 

You and Kyle Springman are traveling together in the Holeshot Motorsports team truck and trailer. How has your summer been going, off the bike? Are you guys having some fun?

Yes, we have been having some good times, for sure. Always trying to keep the mood good and have fun with whatever we may be doing. Just taking it all in!

Parker came from being down in the first turn at Round 7 to 5th place! | Bigwave photo

What do you guys like to do in your spare time on the road?

We have done a fair bit of mountain biking in our spare time, pretty much wherever we end up during the weeks we try and get a ride or two in. We stayed at SMX for the weekend off before Deschambault and did some road biking and mountain biking at Bromont

You finished a career high 5th place at Round 7 on Monday at MX Deschambault. Although some of the top riders went out, you have to be happy to get there from the back of the pack, right? Take us through how that race went. 

Yeah, for sure, I was pretty happy with the result considering the first turn pile-up that I was in. There were a bunch of us down, it was a pretty bad one. I picked my bike up and it was straight somehow, so I put my head down and started clicking off the laps and ended up in 5th. We were definitely missing 3-4 of the top guys in that moto so that definitely helped with my results, but, all in all, I was happy I was able to come from dead last to 5th. 

You finished 9-8 on Sunday for 8th the day before at Round 6. Can you tell us how that day went?

That was a fun day! It was great to see so many people back at the races watching. I didn’t get the best of starts in both motos but I was able to make some quick passes and get myself in those positions. The track seemed to develop pretty good all day so that made it really enjoyable to race. 

How did you think the track was this year?

I thought the track was great! It was a ton of fun all weekend. The track crew seemed to do a great job in prepping it for us. I think it’s by far my favourite track that we get to race. It’s pretty fast and you get to cover a lot of ground within a lap, which is cool. 

I always forget Parker is still only 22. He’s the biggest rider on the track…with, arguably, the best hair game! | Bigwave photo

What will you guys do on this weekend off?

We are staying in Grand Bend for the weekend off at one of your good friend’s places, Dylan Kaelin. It’ll be nice to plug our trailer in and possibly have water hooked up the entire time? Haha. 

Are you going to race during the week at the TransCan before the final Pro round at Walton Raceway?

Yes, that’s the plan! Last year was my first year being apart of the TransCan, I had a lot of fun doing it so I figured why not race again this year?! 

Will you try to race the Supercross series or will you guys go back to BC and not return?

I think we are going to start the drive home as soon as Walton is over. We both have to get back to our day jobs. The plan is to leave a bike out here though and fly back to do the races! I missed them last year so I really wanted to make it work this year. 

Awesome! It’s cool that your dad has made the trip to a few of the rounds. Is it good for you to have him there?

Yeah, it has been pretty sweet having him there. It’s nice to have another helping hand on the weekends, especially because Kyle Springman has been racing the PreMix rounds. It makes our Sunday pretty busy. 

Watch for Parker to race all week at the TransCan. | Bigwave photo

How many more years will you chase the nationals?

I am not to sure really. I feel like I have a lot of years left in me, considering I’m still 22. I’d like to for as long as I can, that’s for sure. It does cost a lot to do it year after year so that’s pretty much the biggest deciding factor. Hopefully, a few more years though!

I always forget you’re still that young. OK, thanks for taking some time with us today. Good luck next week, and who would you like to thank?

For sure! Nice talking to you, Billy. I’d like to thank Holeshot Motorsports, Fox Racing Canada, Frazer Excavation, Fusion Graffix, Seco Seat Covers, Mobius Braces, 100%, Matrix Concepts, RMR Suspensions, Tracks and Training, Tear Off Gaskets, Kyle Springman, and Dylan Kaelin. 

With so much racing happening last week at Motocross Deschambault, I found myself behind the eight ball all week trying to get caught up on the content clogging my hard drive. It’s one thing to be at the races enjoying the action, but it’s another to then do something with all that action you captured on your cameras! The long drive home from Quebec City to London also put me back a day, so I’ve been spinning my wheels all week just trying to figure out what to tackle first!

Anyway, we’ve only got one round left in the series and it’s going to come down to the wire in the 250 class. #30 Jake Piccolo leads the way, even after limping home to 6th place on Monday after rear brake issues dropped him from the lead. But this is far from a lock!

Just 3 points back sits 15-year-old #18 Ryder McNabb, who is one of 3 riders to have 2 overalls this season.

7 points down with 1 overall win is #157 Darien Sanayei who came up to race Walton back in 2015.

11 points out of first is #84 Tanner Ward who took the first two overalls at Walton, so you know he’s ready to try for two moto wins.

250 PRO POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 7/2/2021
Finish		 7/4/2021
Finish		 7/10/2021
Finish		 7/11/2021
Finish		 7/18/2021
Finish		 8/1/2021
Finish		 8/2/2021
Finish		 Total Points
1st – JAKE PICCOLO
#30 – , 		 3rd 3rd 2nd 1st 2nd 1st 6th 270
2nd – RYDER MCNABB
#18 – , 		 4th 2nd 1st 5th 1st 4th 2nd 267 (-3)
3rd – DARIAN SANAYEI
#157 – , 		 5th 4th 4th 3rd 3rd 2nd 1st 263 (-7)
4th – TANNER WARD
#84 – , 		 1st 1st 3rd 4th 4th 3rd 3rd 259 (-11)
5th – MARCO CANNELLA
#46 – , 		 2nd 8th   2nd 7th 5th 4th 199 (-71)
6th – JULIEN BENEK
#50 – MISSION, 		 6th 6th 10th 6th 6th 7th 5th 180 (-90)
7th – SAM GAYNOR
#28 – ERIN, 		 10th 9th 5th 7th 10th 12th 11th 150 (-120)
8th – DANIEL ELMORE
#39 – TELKWA, 		 9th 7th 9th 8th 11th 14th 8th 148 (-122)
9th – QUINN AMYOTTE
#19 – BLACKSTOCK, 		 12th 5th 6th 9th 15th 15th 16th 124 (-146)
10th – DAVEY FRASER
#11 – LANGLEY, 		 13th 11th 12th 11th 13th 13th 15th 118 (-152)
11th – JEREMY MCKIE
#13 – BELOEIL, 		 11th 10th 17th 17th 12th 10th 9th 117 (-153)
12th – JAMIE POWELL
#24 – CARLETON PLACE, 		 15th 13th 18th 10th 9th 11th 12th 116 (-154)
13th – WILLIAM CRETE
#36 – BLAINVILLE, 		 7th   8th 12th 8th 9th 14th 110 (-160)
14th – WYATT KERR
#164 – , 		 14th 12th 11th 14th 14th 17th 13th 99 (-171)
15th – SEBASTIEN RACINE
#212 – , 		         5th 6th 10th 73 (-197)
16th – TYLER GIBBS
#22 – DEROCHE, 		     14th   19th 8th 7th 48 (-222)
17th – ZACH UFIMZEFF
#234 – LAKE COUNTRY, 		 17th 14th   24th 16th   19th 43 (-227)
18th – HAYDEN HALSTEAD
#29 – , 		     7th 13th 18th     39 (-231)
19th – PRESTON MASCIANGELO
#71 – , 		 18th 15th   16th 23rd     38 (-232)
20th – KEENAN PETERSON
#42 – EAST GWILLIMBURY, 		 16th 17th 16th 20th     17th 37 (-233)

In the 450 class, defending champ #1 Dylan Wright has a pretty solid 21-point lead over #15 Jess Pettis. Of course, Jess is out after that horrific crash he took while battling Dylan on Monday at Round 7.

Sitting in third is #2 Marshal Weltin, 27 points back. He’ll need some help if he wants to bring home this title. The way Dylan rides Walton, I wouldn’t bet on that happening.

450 PRO POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 7/2/2021
Finish		 7/4/2021
Finish		 7/10/2021
Finish		 7/11/2021
Finish		 7/18/2021
Finish		 8/1/2021
Finish		 8/2/2021
Finish		 Total Points
1st – DYLAN WRIGHT
#1 – , 		 1st 3rd 2nd 1st 2nd 4th 1st 292
2nd – JESS PETTIS
#15 – , 		 2nd 1st 3rd 2nd 1st 1st   271 (-21)
3rd – MARSHAL WELTIN
#2 – , 		 3rd 4th 1st 3rd 3rd 3rd 2nd 265 (-27)
4th – COLE THOMPSON
#16 – BRIGDEN, 		 4th 2nd 4th 5th 4th 6th 4th 238 (-54)
5th – TYLER MEDAGLIA
#5 – MARYHILL, 		 7th 5th 6th 6th 14th 2nd 3rd 198 (-94)
6th – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#3 – , 		 5th 7th 5th 4th 5th 5th   189 (-103)
7th – LIAM O’FARRELL
#21 – BRANT, 		 9th 9th 8th 8th 7th 7th 10th 162 (-130)
8th – TIM TREMBLAY
#777 – , 		 6th 6th 9th 7th 6th 12th   157 (-135)
9th – PARKER EALES
#31 – MAPLE RIDGE, 		 11th 10th 10th 11th 9th 8th 5th 147 (-145)
10th – KEYLAN MESTON
#10 – CALGARY, 		 8th 8th 7th 10th 8th     130 (-162)
11th – YANICK BOUCHER
#38 – HEARST, 		 18th 20th 11th 9th 11th 9th 6th 103 (-189)
12th – RYAN DERRY
#26 – , 		 13th 15th 12th 17th 10th 14th 8th 95 (-197)
13th – TAYLOR CIAMPICHINI
#259 – WASAGA BEACH, 		 14th 17th   16th 15th 10th 11th 75 (-217)
14th – ANTHONY SPADACCINI
#66 – , 		 19th 13th 15th 18th 12th 19th 7th 72 (-220)
15th – MAX FILIPEK
#55 – , 		 15th 16th 17th 14th 16th 15th 17th 71 (-221)
16th – TOMMY DALLAIRE
#33 – , 		 20th 21st   12th 18th 11th 9th 57 (-235)
17th – DEREK HAMM
#53 – BROWNSVILLE, 		 21st 18th 14th 13th 13th 18th   56 (-236)
18th – LOGAN LEITZEL
#20 – , 		 12th 12th 13th         54 (-238)
19th – TY SHEMKO
#107 – , 		 10th 11th           53 (-239)
20th – BLAIR NAUTA
#48 – , 		 17th 14th 20th 21st 19th 13th   51 (-241)

In the WMX class, Eve Brodeur is unbeaten and just keeps on winning. #241 Sarah-Kim Villeneuve has been close enough to keep things interesting and Eve can’t slip up or else Villeneuve would be right there to capitalize.

It seems like #4 Malia Garant has the rest of the field covered but can’t quite match the pace of the two front-runners.

THOR WMX POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 7/2/2021
Finish		 7/4/2021
Finish		 7/10/2021
Finish		 7/11/2021
Finish		 7/18/2021
Finish		 8/1/2021
Finish		 8/2/2021
Finish		 Total Points
1st – EVE BRODEUR
#1 – LAVAL, 		   1st   1st 1st 1st   200
2nd – SARAH-KIM VILLENEUVE
#241 – SAGUENAY, 		   2nd   2nd 2nd 2nd   176 (-24)
3rd – MALIA GARANT
#33 – BEAUMONT, 		   3rd   5th 3rd 3rd   152 (-48)
4th – ANI FERGUSON
#3 – , 		   4th   3rd 5th 4th   140 (-60)
5th – BROOK GREENLAW
#7 – KAWARTHA LAKES, 		   5th   4th 6th 10th   117 (-83)
6th – ORIANA FRASER
#10 – LADYSMITH, 		   10th   7th 10th 6th   96 (-104)
7th – BAILEY ORBANSKI
#28 – , 		       6th 4th 9th   92 (-108)
8th – MAYA LEGARE
#27 – TORONTO, 		   6th   13th 15th 8th   83 (-117)
9th – CINDY TRUDEL
#818 – SAINT-COLOMBAN, 		   8th   11th 7th 17th   81 (-119)
10th – MEGAN HAMM
#17 – , 		   16th   10th 11th 16th   61 (-139)
11th – CAMRYN HORBATY
#92 – , 		   13th   12th 14th 13th   60 (-140)
12th – BREANNA ROSE
#110 – WINDSOR, 		       9th 8th 18th   59 (-141)
13th – LINDSEY BRADLEY
#9 – PETERBOROUGH, 		   7th   23rd 12th 14th   56 (-144)
13th – SHAYLA CASSIDY
#25 – , 		   9th   18th 13th 15th   56 (-144)
15th – VANESSA STINSON
#714 – , 		   20th   17th 9th 11th   52 (-148)
16th – MIKAILA BEACH
#121 – BADEN, 		   11th   16th 16th     38 (-162)
17th – AMELIE CROTEAU
#192 – , 		       20th   5th   37 (-163)
18th – AMELIA MATCHETT
#425 – SARNIA, 		   12th   15th 19th 20th   36 (-164)
19th – MIA BARRETT
#971 – , 		   18th   14th 20th     27 (-173)
20th – JOCELYN FACCIOTTI
#323 – , 		       8th       26 (-174

#26 Kaven Benoit made the FXR PreMix class even more interesting when he showed up to race at Deschambault. Defending champ #1 Westen Wrozyna showed amazing tenacity bu taking both moto wins from the 2-time Canadian MX champion. Keven won’t be at Walton, so we’ll have to see who else can challenge Westen for the final win of the season.

FXR Premix POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 7/2/2021
Finish		 7/4/2021
Finish		 7/10/2021
Finish		 7/11/2021
Finish		 7/18/2021
Finish		 8/1/2021
Finish		 8/2/2021
Finish		 Total Points
1st – WESTEN WROZYNA
#1 – NEWTONVILLE, 		   1st   1st 1st 1st   200
2nd – JACK WRIGHT
#211 – PORT PERRY, 		   4th   7th 2nd 3rd   141 (-59)
3rd – KYLE SPRINGMAN
#621 – , 		   3rd   6th 4th 7th   134 (-66)
4th – HAYDEN JAMESON
#147 – , 		   5th   3rd 6th 13th   116 (-84)
5th – TRAVIS ROBERTS
#810 – , 		   2nd   4th 5th     107 (-93)
6th – CHASE MILLER
#549 – , 		   9th   9th 9th     73 (-127)
7th – CHARLES CHARLTON
#574 – LANGLEY TOWNSHIP, 		   8th   12th 8th     72 (-128)
7th – CAMERON WROZYNA
#79 – NEWTONVILLE, 		         3rd 4th   72 (-128)
9th – SCOTT HOUGH
#250 – , 		   10th   14th 11th 16th   70 (-130)
10th – DYLAN REMPEL
#138 – , 		       5th 7th     60 (-140)
11th – BRANDON GOURLAY
#327 – , 		         10th 6th   53 (-147)
12th – VINCENT FORTIN
#28 – , 		   7th   10th       48 (-152)
12th – BEN MISTELBACHER
#61 – , 		   6th   11th       48 (-152)
14th – COLE WILSON
#63 – UXBRIDGE, 		       8th   11th   47 (-153)
15th – RYLAN FOSTER
#405 – PRINCE EDWARD, 		   11th   15th 15th     45 (-155)
16th – KAVEN BENOIT
#26 – , 		           2nd   44 (-156)
17th – DYLAN KAELIN
#324 – TOFIELD, 		       2nd       42 (-158)
18th – CALE CALLAN
#433 – , 		   12th   16th 18th     38 (-162)
19th – JASON BENNY
#24 – JOLIETTE, 		           5th   33 (-167)
20th – NICK ZORATTI
#421 – , 		   13th   17th 19th     31 (-169)

Canadians at Loretta Lynn’s

We’ve got a few Canadians down at Loretta Lynn’s this year. Here’s a look at how their weeks are going:

#43 Noah Viney

Supermini 1: 27, 5 – 12th

Supermini 2: 2, 9 – 5th

#49 Brennan Schoefield

450 C: 3, 2 – 1st

#33 Connor Stevenson

450 B: 36, DNF, 26 – 38th

450 B Ltd.: 24, 34 – 29th

You can watch it live on RACER TV YouTube channel:

Trystan Hart 7th at Red Bull Romaniacs

1 Manuel Lettenbichler #1 (DEU) KTM 300 EXC Tpi 2stroke

Total time
Difference		 TTQ
38m29s		 Day1
4h54m36s
+3m29s		 Day2
5h5m42s
+0s		 Day3
4h23m14s
+2m22s		 Day4
4h38m45s
+0s
19h40m46s
+0s
 
 
2 Wade Young #4 (ZAF) sheroco 2stroke

Total time
Difference		 TTQ
37m42s		 Day1
5h17s
+9m10s		 Day2
5h24m21s
+18m39s		 Day3
4h20m52s
+0s		 Day4
4h45m2s
+6m17s
20h8m14s
+27m28s
 
 
3 Mario Roman #6 (ESP) Sherco 300 2stroke

Total time
Difference		 TTQ
40m59s		 Day1
5h5m31s
+14m24s		 Day2
5h18m41s
+12m59s		 Day3
4h26m17s
+5m25s		 Day4
4h42m18s
+3m33s
20h13m46s
+33m
 
 
4 Billy Bolt #5 (GBR) Husqvarna 300 2stroke

Total time
Difference		 TTQ
40m23s		 Day1
5h13m34s
+22m27s		 Day2
5h19m53s
+14m11s		 Day3
4h21m26s
+34s		 Day4
4h43m44s
+4m59s
20h19m
+38m14s
 
 
5 Jonny Walker #17 (GBR) Beta 300rr 2stroke

Total time
Difference		 TTQ
41m4s		 Day1
5h5m1s
+13m54s		 Day2
5h28m39s
+22m57s		 Day3
4h25m27s
+4m35s		 Day4
4h50m44s
+11m59s
20h30m55s
+50m9s
 
 
6 Taddy Blazusiak #14 (POL) GasGas EC300 2stroke

Total time
Difference		 TTQ
38m41s		 Day1
5h13m47s
+22m40s		 Day2
5h37m33s
+31m51s		 Day3
4h26m1s
+5m9s		 Day4
4h50m2s
+11m17s
20h46m4s
+1h5m18s
 
 
7 Trystan Hart #45 (CAN) Ktm 300 exc tpi 2stroke

Total time
Difference		 TTQ
39m13s		 Day1
5h17m56s
+26m49s		 Day2
5h37m2s
+31m20s		 Day3
4h32m11s
+11m19s		 Day4
4h51m41s
+12m56s
20h58m3s
+1h17m17s
 
 
8 Teodor Kabakchiev #8 (BGR) Husqvarna TE300i 2stroke

Total time
Difference		 TTQ
38m1s		 Day1
5h8m38s
+17m31s		 Day2
6h10m9s
+1h4m27s		 Day3
4h23m1s
+2m9s		 Day4
4h52m19s
+13m34s
21h12m8s
+1h31m22s
 
 
9 Michael Walkner #7 (AUT) GASGAS EC300 2stroke

Total time
Difference		 TTQ
39m39s		 Day1
5h15m7s
+24m		 Day2
5h59m5s
+53m23s		 Day3
4h30m16s
+9m24s		 Day4
4h50m39s
+11m54s
21h14m46s
+1h34m
 
 
10 Dominik Olszowy #43 (POL) KTM EXC 300 TPi 2stroke

Total time
Difference		 TTQ
39m15s		 Day1
5h46m1s
+54m54s		 Day2
6h15m10s
+1h9m28s		 Day3
4h31m19s
+10m27s		 Day4
5h2m39s
+23m54s
22h14m24s
+2h33m38s

I had no idea he even rode dirt bikes, but a guy I went to elementary school with raced the event, too. Scott Thornton played a full career in the NHL and is the youngest brother in a family that was the first one I knew that rode and raced motocross.

His older brothers, Jack Thornton and Perry Thornton, were names that first sparked my interest in MX back when I was a little kid. Anyway, congratulations to Scott for taking on this daunting challenge and even making it to the finish line!

 Scott Thornton #446 (CAN) 150 Racing

Total time
Difference		 TTQ
34m15s		 Day1
7h50m20s
+3h13m7s		 Day2
7h45m15s
+3h53m14s		 Day3
6h30m30s
+2h33m48s		 Day4
10h37m49s
+6h23m46s
33h18m9s
+16h40s

#39 Daniel Elmore Parts with Al Dyck’s Sky Racing Team

Sky Racing’s Al Dyck. | Bigwave photo

Things came to a head Monday evening at MX Deschambault and #39 Daniel Elmore will no longer be riding on Al Dyck‘s Sky Racing team.

I wasn’t there and had already hit the road back to Southwestern Ontario, but the incident was well-described to me through text messages.

Daniel didn’t really want to say much about what happened and will be racing on his own for the final round this week at Walton Raceway.

I spoke with Al today to get his side of what happened and I’ll simply sum it up like this: sometimes things just don’t gel when people are away from home and on the road for extended periods of time.

The bottom line, from Al’s side, was that he felt disrespected and said he just didn’t feel that Daniel was pulling his weight off the track and things came to a head, resulting in them going their separate ways.

Without having a statement from Daniel, I’m not going to say anything more about it, but that was how Al felt about the situation.

Daniel has moved on and posted this on his Instagram page:

Al will move forward with his two riders, Jake Piccolo and Julien Benek, and finish off the season. Good luck next week and in the future to everyone involved.

Well, we’re finally having a service for my dad who passed away just as COVID was hitting. It will be nice to finally have some closure and share stories with a bunch of his friends who will make the trip to Lagoon City to celebrate his life with us. I’m going to be the MC so I hope I can get through it without being too much of a blubbering fool

I think we’ll be going LIVE every night during the TransCan again this year, so be sure to watch for more details on that and how you or your rider can get involved and come on the show to talk about your racing and promote your sponsors.

Have a good off weekend and we’ll see you in the corn field for a final week of great racing!

Gilles Braun says, “See you at the races…” | Bigwave photo