Out of the Blue | Kiah Reed | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: KIAH REED

Date of Birth: JULY 1ST, 2012

Hometown: MOORESVILLE, NC, USA

Grade: 4TH

Race Number: 22

Bike: KTM 65

Classes: 65 & GIRLS CLASS

This week, we feature young #22 Kiah Reed from North Carolina. | @Stickieproductions photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My dad inspired me to race and ride. I’ve been riding for a year-and-a-half. I have done 4 races. I just started racing.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

Traveling, BMX, homeschool, trampoline and playing with my brothers, Tate and Pace.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

No.

Not surprisingly, her favourite riders are her dad, Chad Reed, and Jett Lawrence. | @Stickieproductions photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Chad Reed and Jett Lawrence because my dad knows a lot and won lots of races. And Jett because he is young and fast.

What is your favourite track and why?

My dad’s track at Moto40MX because that’s where I learned to ride and it’s fun.

Kiah’s advice to anyone who’s considering getting into the sport? “Just have a go.” | Stephanie Roach Photography photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Winning Loretta Lynn’s.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Just start riding and have fun. Just have a go.

When Kiah grows up, she wants to be MX Champ. With her pedigree, we wouldn’t bet against her! | @Stickieproductions photo

What do you want to be when you grow up?

MX champ.

Who would you like to thank?

Mountain Motorsports, ARMA, CBDMD, and my mum and dad.