Out of the Blue | Maddie Pierson | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Photos supplied

Name: Maddie Pierson

Date of Birth: August 21 , 2009

Hometown: Port Perry

Grade: Grade 8

Race Number: 226

Bike: 2019 YZ 85cc

Race Club: OCMC

Classes: LADIES B, 85cc

This week, we feature young #3 Maddie Pierson from Port Perry, Ontario.

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

I’ve been riding since I was three and started racing this season at OCMC. I was inspired by my dad and cousin because they always raced.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

When I’m not on my bike I’m most likely in the winter snowmobiling or playing hockey or any other time of the year camping, fishing and Sea-Doo-ing

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

Being fluent with a clutch.

Maddie has been riding since she was 3, so her number is 3.

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

Travis Pastrana.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is OCMC because I go there every week and it’s a very easy track to learn on.

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross?

I think Jolene Van Vugt because she was in Nitro Circus and is now her own stuntwomen.

Her favourite track is OCMC and Jolene Van Vugt is an influence.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding, what would it be?

If you ain’t first you’re last!

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first race number was 3 because I started riding when I was three.

We’ll keep an eye on young Maddie to see how her riding progresses.

What do you like to do in the off season?

I ride snowmobiles with my family

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my cousin Conor because without him I would not be typing this.